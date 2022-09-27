Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 27, 2022 / 8:29 AM

German authorities investigate Nord Stream 1 and 2 leaks

By Clyde Hughes
Officials in Germany and Denmark said they discovered leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
Officials in Germany and Denmark said they discovered leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- German officials on Tuesday are trying to find out what caused leaks in two natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany, adding another energy dilemma between the two countries in the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and punishing economic sanctions against Moscow.

The pipelines -- Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, had not been active but were still filled with natural gas when authorities noticed a sharp drop in pressure on Monday.

Advertisement

"We are currently in contact with the authorities concerned to clarify the matter," Germany said in a translated statement. "We still have no clarity about the causes and the exact facts. It is also still being clarified whether the incident occurred in German territorial waters.

"Specifically, the exchange between BMWK, the network operator, the Federal Network Agency, the Federal Police and the local mining authority in Stralsund as well as the responsible state ministries in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania."

RELATED Germany nationalizes natural gas importer to avert Russia-related shortages

A statement from the Danish Maritime Authority said it discovered a leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in their part of the Baltic Sea.

Advertisement

"The preliminary assessment indicates that a leak has occurred from one of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Danish area Southeast of Dueodde at Bornholm ... from where natural gas is leaking," the Danish statement said.

"The Danish Maritime Authority has released a navigational warning and established a prohibitive zone within five nautical miles of the pipeline, as it is dangerous for naval traffic."

RELATED Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi

The maritime authority added that there were not any security risks related to the leak outside of the prohibitive zone and that the incident was not expected to impact the security of the Danish gas supply.

The operator of Nord Stream 1 confirmed later a pressure drop had been detected and confirmed by the German economy ministry.

The pipelines have been part of a confrontation between Russia and Europe connected with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia began withholding the natural gas that for decades it had abundantly sent to Europe because of sanctions levied by the West over the war.

RELATED EU commission president promises to reform energy markets

Latest Headlines

Japan holds state funeral for Abe in shadow of protesters
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan holds state funeral for Abe in shadow of protesters
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several world leaders gathered in Japan for the state funeral of former Japanese President Shinzo Abe and protesters demonstrated a short distance away.
North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to 'brink of war'
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to 'brink of war'
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations blamed the "growing hostility" of the United States for his regime's nuclear weapons and warned that U.S.-South Korea naval exercises could lead to the "brink of war."
Canada to sanction dozens in Iran amid anti-regime protests
World News // 9 hours ago
Canada to sanction dozens in Iran amid anti-regime protests
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Canada will impose sanctions against dozens of people and entities in Iran, including its so-called morality police, as the country's regime brutally cracks down on protests.
Cuba legalizes same-sex marriage in historic vote
World News // 9 hours ago
Cuba legalizes same-sex marriage in historic vote
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Cuba has voted overwhelmingly to legalize same-sex marriage and overhaul the communist country's family code, allowing LGBTQ couples to marry and adopt children.
U.N. chief urges end to nuclear weapons for 'future generations'
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. chief urges end to nuclear weapons for 'future generations'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all nations to abolish nuclear weapons, which "offer no security, just carnage and chaos," as Russian President Vladimir Putin amps up threats against Ukraine.
TikTok could face $29M British fine for 'failing to protect children's privacy'
World News // 17 hours ago
TikTok could face $29M British fine for 'failing to protect children's privacy'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- TikTok could face a $29 million fine for "failing to protect children's privacy" in violation of Britain's data protection laws, British regulators said Monday.
Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship under Putin decree
World News // 18 hours ago
Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship under Putin decree
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who made headlines when he leaked highly classified information in 2013, has been granted Russian citizenship under a decree signed by Vladimir Putin.
Canadian foreign affairs minister calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'senseless'
World News // 19 hours ago
Canadian foreign affairs minister calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'senseless'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "senseless" and a violation of the United Nations charter, while promising the country is ready to join other nations to tackle climate c
Apple says it will produce iPhone 14s in India
World News // 22 hours ago
Apple says it will produce iPhone 14s in India
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Apple took a significant pivot away from using China as a production hub on Monday by announcing it will make its flagship iPhone 14 in India.
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
World News // 23 hours ago
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement