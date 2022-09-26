Advertisement
World News
Sept. 26, 2022 / 7:20 AM

13 dead, 21 injured in Russian school shooting

By Clyde Hughes

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- At least 13 people, including seven children, died and 21 more sustained injuries in the central Russian town of Izhevsk with a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a school on Monday.

The alleged gunman, who officials said was a former student at the school, created panic when the suspect, identified as Artem Kazantsev, used two pistols in his shooting.

Advertisement

Authorities said the man died of a self-inflicted gun wound.

"At the moment, police officers have found the body of the man who started shooting, the Udmurt Region's Interior Ministry told TASS on Monday. "According to available information, he committed suicide."

Authorities said about 1,000 students were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Russian investigators said the suspect wore a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava helmet. No identifying documents were found on the suspect after the siege ended.

Officials said a mourning period for victims of the shooting will run through Thursday.

Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene as many in the school scrambled to get out of harm's way. Police said the case remained under investigation on Monday.

Advertisement

Read More

2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons COVID-19 world deaths drop 24% weekly to 1,242 daily, cases down 15% to 410,802

Latest Headlines

Iran summons British, Norwegian envoys amid mass protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran summons British, Norwegian envoys amid mass protests
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors in Tehran to lodge complaints over their countries' response to recent protests that have erupted in the Middle Eastern country.
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
World News // 4 hours ago
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off four days of joint naval exercises on Monday, one day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea.
British, French police clash with protesters at Iranian embassies
World News // 13 hours ago
British, French police clash with protesters at Iranian embassies
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- British police arrested at least 12 people outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Sunday as hundreds gathered to call for an end to the Iranian regime.
Far-right posed to win big in Italy's general election; Giorgia Meloni to be PM
World News // 19 hours ago
Far-right posed to win big in Italy's general election; Giorgia Meloni to be PM
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A coalition of three right-wing parties are expected to claim victory under the leadership of Giorgia Meloni in Italy's general election, exit polls Sunday indicate.
Cubans head to polls in referendum on gay marriage
World News // 15 hours ago
Cubans head to polls in referendum on gay marriage
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Cubans headed to the polls Sunday to vote in a referendum on whether to legalize same-sex marriage.
Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines
World News // 16 hours ago
Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Typhoon Noru made landfall on the Philippine region of Luzon on Sunday, bringing strong winds and storm surge before moving west toward Vietnam.
Canadian authorities search for woman swept to sea by Fiona
World News // 17 hours ago
Canadian authorities search for woman swept to sea by Fiona
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Canadian authorities have launched a search for a Newfoundland woman believed to have been swept away from her home as Post-Tropical Storm Fiona brushed past the island.
COVID-19 world deaths drop 24% weekly to 1,242 daily, cases down 15% to 410,802
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 world deaths drop 24% weekly to 1,242 daily, cases down 15% to 410,802
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- COVID-19 deaths worldwide are the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 21, inlcuding dropping under 1,0000 daily, and cases are the fewest since July, 2021 with few hotspots.
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
World News // 18 hours ago
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a series of laws cracking down on military dissent and providing incentives for those who volunteer or are conscripted to serve amid his grinding war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Ian strengthens into hurricane as it bears down on western Cuba
Ian strengthens into hurricane as it bears down on western Cuba
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement