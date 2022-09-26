13 dead, 21 injured in Russian school shooting

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- At least 13 people, including seven children, died and 21 more sustained injuries in the central Russian town of Izhevsk with a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a school on Monday.

The alleged gunman, who officials said was a former student at the school, created panic when the suspect, identified as Artem Kazantsev, used two pistols in his shooting.

Authorities said the man died of a self-inflicted gun wound.

"At the moment, police officers have found the body of the man who started shooting, the Udmurt Region's Interior Ministry told TASS on Monday. "According to available information, he committed suicide."

Authorities said about 1,000 students were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Russian investigators said the suspect wore a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava helmet. No identifying documents were found on the suspect after the siege ended.

Officials said a mourning period for victims of the shooting will run through Thursday.

Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene as many in the school scrambled to get out of harm's way. Police said the case remained under investigation on Monday.