Advertisement
World News
Sept. 26, 2022 / 9:17 AM

Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests

Commandant remains in critical condition.

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces plans to mobilize up to 300,000 military reservists to fight in Ukraine after Russian forces lose ground. Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/988ab95a604c7871b41a7a1bb1469996/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces plans to mobilize up to 300,000 military reservists to fight in Ukraine after Russian forces lose ground. Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Russian military officer in charge of a local draft to sign men up for the war in Ukraine was seriously injured in a shooting attack amid protests against President Vladimir Putin's widening invasion.

The attack was carried out by a Russian conscript Monday in the city of Ust-Ilimsk, in the Irkutsk region of Siberia.

Advertisement

The camouflaged assailant in the Siberian incident, who identified himself on surveillance footage as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, allegedly opened fire at least three times on the official in a room full of other potential draftees, police said.

Igor Kobzev, the regional governor in Irkutsk, said the officer was in critical condition at the hospital and fighting for his life. He vowed that the assailant "will absolutely be punished."

RELATED Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons

The suspect has been arrested on felony charges of endangering the life of a police officer and illegal weapons possession.

Gunfire erupted right after the Russian field officer gave a spirited speech to motivate the men to continue the fight in Ukraine, which Russia has occupied since February.

"Nobody is going to go anywhere," the suspect said before pulling his firearm, according to The Guardian, which cited local news reports from inside Russia.

Advertisement

Last Wednesday, a defiant Putin announced the national mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian army reservists, a move that sparked widespread protests across the country in which hundreds of people have been arrested. Thousands of civilians have also fled the country in an effort to resist the call-up.

Some analysts say Putin is growing more desperate in Ukraine following recent embarrassments on the battlefield, including a Ukrainian counteroffensive in which Russia was forced to give up thousands of miles of territory that it gained since the start of the conflict.

Putin has also recently sought to shore up his alliances with China and other Western adversaries after suffering devastating losses in the war, including the deaths of at least 50,000 soldiers, while thousands of tanks, equipment and weapons have also been destroyed, according to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.

RELATED Lavrov says Russia was forced to invade Ukraine

The shooting took place on the same day that another gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 13 people and wounding 21 others.

RELATED Russians flee country after Putin announces civilian mobilization

RELATED Protests grip Ukraine amid second day of Russian referendum

Read More

Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters

Latest Headlines

Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
World News // 54 minutes ago
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea.
British pound falls to new lows against the U.S. dollar
World News // 2 hours ago
British pound falls to new lows against the U.S. dollar
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The value of Britain's pound tumbled on Monday to its lowest point against the U.S. dollar since 1985, officials said.
Hurricane Fiona kills 73-year-old Canadian woman
World News // 2 hours ago
Hurricane Fiona kills 73-year-old Canadian woman
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Newfoundland have recovered the body of a 73-year-old woman who was swept away from her home by a giant wave as post-tropical storm Fiona came ashore early Saturday.
13 dead, 21 injured in Russian school shooting
World News // 3 hours ago
13 dead, 21 injured in Russian school shooting
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- At least 13 people, including seven children, died and 21 more sustained injuries in the central Russian town of Izhevsk with a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a school on Monday.
Iran summons British, Norwegian envoys amid mass protests
World News // 4 hours ago
Iran summons British, Norwegian envoys amid mass protests
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors in Tehran to lodge complaints over their countries' response to recent protests that have erupted in the Middle Eastern country.
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
World News // 7 hours ago
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off four days of joint naval exercises on Monday, one day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea.
British, French police clash with protesters at Iranian embassies
World News // 16 hours ago
British, French police clash with protesters at Iranian embassies
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- British police arrested at least 12 people outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Sunday as hundreds gathered to call for an end to the Iranian regime.
Far-right posed to win big in Italy's general election; Giorgia Meloni to be PM
World News // 22 hours ago
Far-right posed to win big in Italy's general election; Giorgia Meloni to be PM
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A coalition of three right-wing parties are expected to claim victory under the leadership of Giorgia Meloni in Italy's general election, exit polls Sunday indicate.
Cubans head to polls in referendum on gay marriage
World News // 18 hours ago
Cubans head to polls in referendum on gay marriage
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Cubans headed to the polls Sunday to vote in a referendum on whether to legalize same-sex marriage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement