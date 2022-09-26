Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation.
The addresses, slated to start at 9 a.m. EDT at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, will include an address from Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Fayssal Mekdad. Syria has received extensive help from Russia in its ongoing civil war that has continued for 11 years.