Sept. 26, 2022 / 9:28 AM

Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations

By Clyde Hughes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a news conference on the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 30, 2022. Trudeau is sending Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to address the United Nations on Monday. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0839a50466852bc03f63035c682fc007/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation.

The addresses, slated to start at 9 a.m. EDT at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, will include an address from Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Fayssal Mekdad. Syria has received extensive help from Russia in its ongoing civil war that has continued for 11 years.

Canada has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine in the current war against Russia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has visited Ukraine and Canada continues to accept Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

North Korea, which has long defied United Nations resolutions by developing nuclear weapons, has been defended repeatedly by China and Russia on the U.N.'s Security Council. In May, China and Russia vetoed sanctions against North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, which violated U.N. guidelines.

Speaking remotely Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for sweeping punishments against Russia for its invasion of the country in an address to the United Nations.

Zelensky said that Russia had committed a crime against the Ukrainian people and their dignity as well as every nation represented in the gathering in New York City.

President Joe Biden in his speech Wednesday condemned Russia for the ongoing war and President Vladimir Putin specifically for threatening to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

RELATED Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia

Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister at U.N.

