A woman affected by the tear gas thrown by French riot police when protesters tried to approach the Iranian Embassy sits leaning at a wall of a building in Paris on Sunday. Photo by Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- British police arrested at least five people outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Sunday as hundreds of people gathered to call for an end to the Iranian regime. The protests in Britain came after the Sept. 13 death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who had been arrested by Iran's morality police, sparked unrest in the country last week. Advertisement

Demonstrators in Britain chanted "death to the Islamic republic" while angry protesters shouted and pushed police officers guarding Iran's Embassy in Knightsbridge, The Guardian reported.

Police officials said five people were arrested for "violent order offenses" and that several officers were injured during the protests.

Protests were also reported in Paris where police officers fired teargas at protestors who were marching toward Iran's Embassy in France, The Guardian reported.

In Iran, a fifth member of the hardline government's volunteer paramilitary group died Sunday as clashes continued, CNN reported while citing Iran's state media.

The Basij volunteer soldier died in the city of Urmia from injuries they sustained Thursday at the hands of "rioters and thugs," Iranian state media reported.

Meanwhile, at least 35 people have died in the recent protests in Tehran and across the nation as security forces cracked down on the demonstrations.

Advertisement

Iran's state media said that 1,200 people have been arrested while the Committee to Protect Journalists, a non-profit organization that monitors press freedom, said that 17 of those arrested have been journalists.