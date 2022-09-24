Advertisement
World News
Sept. 24, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Police step up security for Belgian justice minister amid threats

By Simon Druker
Belgium's Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (R) is shown at a European Union event in Prague on July 12. Security around the minister has been tightened after threats from organized criminals. File Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE
Belgium's Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (R) is shown at a European Union event in Prague on July 12. Security around the minister has been tightened after threats from organized criminals. File Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Belgium's federal police have stepped up security around the country's justice minister after recent threats against him, officials confirmed Saturday.

Vincent Van Quickenborne's office is also canceling certain events the justice minister was scheduled to take part in next week after threats issued by drug traffickers.

Advertisement

A car containing firearms and bottles of gasoline was found near Quickenborne's home earlier in the week, which Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo condemned on Saturday as "totally unacceptable."

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office "has been informed during the last week of a possible threat (to) Minister of Justice, Mr. Vincent Van Quickenborne. An investigation was immediately opened and entrusted to an investigating judge of the judicial district of West Flanders," authorities said in a statement.

RELATED FBI dealing with more violent crime, director tells Senate Judiciary Committee

"The people behind this are achieving the opposite of what they are aiming for," Van Quickenborne said Saturday. "We will continue to fight organized crime, with more manpower and resources than before."

Three people were arrested overnight in the Netherlands, the prosecutor's office confirmed, requesting they be transferred to Belgium.

The arrests came as the Belgian government is attempting to crack down on organized crime in the country.

Advertisement

Earlier this month it released a plan to combat gangs, including boosting the police force, customs and the judiciary, as well as giving local authorities more power to act.

The bustling international port city of Antwerp has dealt with increased violence caused by warring drug traffickers. Ninety tons of cocaine were seized in the city in 2021.

"We must stand together. We are investing more resources and giving more powers to local authorities. Good cooperation is also the key," De Croo told EURACTIV earlier this month.

RELATED Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.

Read More

Ex-Honduran police chief extradited to U.S. to face drug trafficking charges

Latest Headlines

Royal Family releases first picture of Queen's ledger stone
World News // 37 minutes ago
Royal Family releases first picture of Queen's ledger stone
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The Royal Family released the first picture of the new ledger stone marking Queen Elizabeth II's resting place in Windsor on Saturday.
Post-Tropical Storm Fiona batters Eastern Canada with wind, rains
World News // 2 hours ago
Post-Tropical Storm Fiona batters Eastern Canada with wind, rains
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Post-Tropical Storm Fiona battered Eastern Canada on Saturday, bringing hurricane-strength winds and torrential rains to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick,
Protests grip Ukraine amid second day of Russian referendum
World News // 3 hours ago
Protests grip Ukraine amid second day of Russian referendum
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Soldiers going door-to-door in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine were met with protests during Saturday's second day of referendum voting, official media reported, as the G7 nations condemned the poll as a sham.
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea.
Russians flee country after Putin announces civilian mobilization
World News // 23 hours ago
Russians flee country after Putin announces civilian mobilization
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of Russians are fleeing the country after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of civilians into the military for his war in Ukraine.
World Anti-Doping Agency keeps marijuana on banned substances list
World News // 23 hours ago
World Anti-Doping Agency keeps marijuana on banned substances list
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Marijuana will remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list for athletes, the organization's executive committee announced Friday.
Iran blocks Internet, messaging apps in crackdown on protests
World News // 23 hours ago
Iran blocks Internet, messaging apps in crackdown on protests
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's government on Friday blocked access to the Internet and messaging apps in a deepening crackdown on protests triggered by the death of a young woman who had been detained by the morality police.
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A new repot by United Nations' investigators has concluded that Russian troops have raped and tortured children in Ukraine, carried out a large number of executions and committed other war crimes.
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday.
Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death
World News // 1 day ago
Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke Friday at the United Nations General Assembly and accused Israel of "destroying the two-state solution" for peace and enforcing a stalemate with violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack
Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Ian strengthens over Caribbean; could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Ian strengthens over Caribbean; could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement