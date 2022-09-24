Advertisement
World News
Sept. 24, 2022 / 8:59 AM

South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch

By Don Jacobson
1/2
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 15, 2021, shows submarine-launched ballistic missiles displayed during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 15, 2021, shows submarine-launched ballistic missiles displayed during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea.

The South Korean military confirmed it has detected signs that Pyongyang is readying a possible SLBM launch off its eastern coast, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Advertisement

"We are closely monitoring North Korea's SLBM-related facilities and activities, and maintaining a thorough readiness posture," a military official told the agency.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is watching the situation after being briefed Friday while returning home from visits to Britain, the United States and Canada, officials said.

RELATED U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills

They added he has instructed the military to "respond immediately" to any "provocation."

Evidence gathered by independent and government sources indicated activity consistent with a possible upcoming SLBM launch at the Sinpo submarine base in North Korea, analysts said.

The warnings came just a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the region and meet with leaders of Japan and South Korea. Her five-day trip includes attendance at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Abe.

Advertisement

In meeting with the region's leaders, the White House said Harris is highlighting "the strength of the United States' alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and our shared economic and security interests in the region and around the world."

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan on Friday to conduct joint drills with the country's naval forces in a demonstration of military might and extended deterrence against a growing nuclear threat from North Korea.

RELATED Kim Jong Un thanks China for support against 'heinous isolation'

Read More

North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia

Latest Headlines

Russians flee country after Putin announced civilian mobilization
World News // 16 hours ago
Russians flee country after Putin announced civilian mobilization
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of Russians are fleeing the country after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of civilians into the military for his war in Ukraine.
World Anti-Doping Agency keeps marijuana on banned substances list
World News // 17 hours ago
World Anti-Doping Agency keeps marijuana on banned substances list
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Marijuana will remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list for athletes, the organization's executive committee announced Friday.
Iran blocks Internet, messaging apps in crackdown on protests
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran blocks Internet, messaging apps in crackdown on protests
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's government on Friday blocked access to the Internet and messaging apps in a deepening crackdown on protests triggered by the death of a young woman who had been detained by the morality police.
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A new repot by United Nations' investigators has concluded that Russian troops have raped and tortured children in Ukraine, carried out a large number of executions and committed other war crimes.
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
World News // 20 hours ago
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday.
Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death
World News // 20 hours ago
Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke Friday at the United Nations General Assembly and accused Israel of "destroying the two-state solution" for peace and enforcing a stalemate with violence.
Police in Iceland say they have thwarted terrorist plot for 1st time
World News // 22 hours ago
Police in Iceland say they have thwarted terrorist plot for 1st time
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Iceland say they have arrested four people in connection with a terror plot that intended to use high-powered weapons to unleash havoc in the nation's capital.
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
BUSAN, South Korea, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in the port city of Busan on Friday to conduct joint drills with the South Korean navy in a demonstration of military might and extended deterrence against North Korea.
Rise in EV sales puts auto industry on track to meet emissions goals
World News // 23 hours ago
Rise in EV sales puts auto industry on track to meet emissions goals
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Electric vehicles sales are on pace to eclipse record levels in 2022, but more efforts are needed for the world to achieve zero emissions within the next 25 years, according to the International Energy Agency.
Fiona still a major hurricane as it heads for eastern Canadian coastline
World News // 1 week ago
Fiona still a major hurricane as it heads for eastern Canadian coastline
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona has weakened a little in the open Atlantic Ocean, but is still a major hurricane bearing down on the Canadian coast this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia
Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia
Police in Iceland say they have thwarted terrorist plot for 1st time
Police in Iceland say they have thwarted terrorist plot for 1st time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement