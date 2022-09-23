Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 23, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Rise in EV sales puts auto industry on track to meet emissions goals

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Sony electric vehicle Vision-S 02 is displayed in Tokyo, Japan, earlier this year. A new report by the International Energy Agency shows Electric vehicles are on pace to eclipse record levels in 2022, but more efforts are needed for the world to achieve zero-emissions within the next 25 years, the group said. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/113dc68f713f859e901691623e89a5c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sony electric vehicle Vision-S 02 is displayed in Tokyo, Japan, earlier this year. A new report by the International Energy Agency shows Electric vehicles are on pace to eclipse record levels in 2022, but more efforts are needed for the world to achieve zero-emissions within the next 25 years, the group said. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- In a positive sign for the environment, electric vehicles sales are on pace to eclipse record levels in 2022, but more efforts are needed for the world to achieve zero emissions within the next 25 years, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency.

The Paris-based energy policy organization published its annual update on Tracking Clean Energy Progress, which noted "encouraging signs of progress across a number of sectors" but called for "stronger efforts" that would continue to move vehicles away from fossil fuels.

Advertisement

The report examined 55 separate aspects of world energy markets, such as electric vehicles and LED lighting, and projected their economic outlooks through the end of the decade.

Global sales of electric vehicles doubled in 2021 and were expected to account for 13% of all car sales by the end of 2022, an increase of 4% over the previous year and an all-time high, the IEA said.

RELATED Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states

The report emphasized that people around the world were increasingly trading in their traditional cars for electric ones, putting the global auto industry on track to meet its zero-emission goals by 2050.

Nearly 7 million electric vehicles were sold in all of 2021, followed by 2 million sales in just the first quarter of 2022, a 75% increase year-over-year, the report said.

Advertisement

The United States has also seen recent acceleration in electric vehicle industry, with automakers doubling up on production due to higher demand.

RELATED Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses

Last week, President Joe Biden also announced $900 million in federal funding to build a national network of EV charging stations in a continuing push to promote more electric vehicle manufacturing across the country.

In a statement, IEA executive director Fatih Biroh expressed optimism about the trajectory of the auto industry, but also noted that many challenges lay ahead.

"This reaffirms my belief that today's global energy crisis can be a turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system," he wrote. "But this new IEA analysis shows the need for greater sustained efforts across a range of technologies and sectors to ensure the world can meet its energy and climate goals."

RELATED General Motors to invest $7B in electric vehicle manufacturing

One such obstacle exists in developing countries, where the introduction of electric vehicles and chargers can be problematic due to high cost and the lack of basic infrastructure like roads and power lines.

The report also listed more than 50 energy sectors around the world that did not show as much promise as electric cars.

Advertisement

"Areas not on track include improving the energy efficiency of building designs, developing clean and efficient district heating, phasing out coal-fired power generation, eliminating methane flaring, shifting aviation and shipping to cleaner fuels, and making cement, chemical and steel production cleaner," the report said.

RELATED Honda, LG announce joint venture for EV battery plant in U.S.

RELATED Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana

Read More

Ford unveils electric F-150 as Biden tours electric plant

Latest Headlines

Fiona still a major hurricane as it heads for eastern Canadian coastline
World News // 6 days ago
Fiona still a major hurricane as it heads for eastern Canadian coastline
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona has weakened a little in the open Atlantic Ocean, but is still a major hurricane bearing down on the Canadian coast this weekend.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message
World News // 15 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin's "reckless nuclear threats," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the United Nations to send Russia a message on Thursday.
Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Residents of four Russian strongholds in Ukraine are voting Friday on referendums that could lead to Moscow again annexing parts of the country, as it did in Crimea nearly a decade ago.
Mexican minister proposes committee to mediate end to Ukraine War in U.N. speech
World News // 10 hours ago
Mexican minister proposes committee to mediate end to Ukraine War in U.N. speech
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Mexico on Wednesday during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly proposed to world leaders the establishment of a new committee to mediate a peaceful solution to the conflict.
Irish PM calls for 'political will' to solve world crises in U.N. speech
World News // 14 hours ago
Irish PM calls for 'political will' to solve world crises in U.N. speech
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin urged the United Nations to strengthen its "political will" to solve world crises in his speech before the U.N. General Assembly Thursday.
Japan to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions on Oct. 11
World News // 14 hours ago
Japan to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions on Oct. 11
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- On Oct. 11 Japan plans to relax its strict covid border controls and open up the tourism industry, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in New York on Thursday.
U.S. sanctions Iran's morality police after woman's death
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iran's morality police after woman's death
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury and State Departments announced sanctions against Iran's morality police and seven senior security officials following the death of 22 year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained for wearing a hijab improperly.
Israeli PM Yair Lapid calls for 'two-state solution' to Palestinian conflict at U.N.
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli PM Yair Lapid calls for 'two-state solution' to Palestinian conflict at U.N.
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Delivering remarks before the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed support for a "two-state solution" to the conflict with Palestine.
Turkey bucks mainstream monetary policy with interest rate cut
World News // 19 hours ago
Turkey bucks mainstream monetary policy with interest rate cut
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Turkey surprised global economists with another cut to its key interest rate Thursday, the same day that Bank of England announced a half-point increase to its bank rate amid raging inflation.
Nearly 200 whales die after being stranded on a Tasmanian beach
World News // 21 hours ago
Nearly 200 whales die after being stranded on a Tasmanian beach
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Tasmanian officials said Thursday that most of the 230 whales that were found stranded on a beach have died.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level in 14 years
Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level in 14 years
Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Israeli PM Yair Lapid calls for 'two-state solution' to Palestinian conflict at U.N.
Israeli PM Yair Lapid calls for 'two-state solution' to Palestinian conflict at U.N.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement