Sept. 23, 2022 / 11:24 AM

Police in Iceland say they have thwarted terrorist plot for 1st time

By A.L. Lee

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Iceland say they have arrested four people in connection with a terror plot that intended to use high-powered weapons to unleash havoc in the nation's capital.

The four men were arrested on Wednesday and they marked the first time authorities have ever thwarted a terrorist plot in Iceland.

The suspects were rounded up as Iceland's National Police conducted nine separate raids throughout Reykjavik, seizing a large number of semi-automatic firearms and ammunition and a trove of computers, cellphones and other digital assets.

Some of the illegal weapons had been manufactured with 3D printers, said police commissioner Karl Steinar Valsson, who added that there was no continuing threat to the public.

RELATED Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity

The suspects were not immediately named publicly, but all were said to be of Icelandic descent and in their 30s. They were taken into custody in the suburban towns of Kopavogur and Mosfellsbaer, where a dragnet of about 50 officers closed in and surrounded them.

Two of the suspects were in jail Friday and two were released on bail.

Officials said the men had been under police surveillance for some time as part of a gun trafficking investigation. Their motive for the terrorist plot wasn't immediately clear.

RELATED Iceland holds elections with record number of parties expected to take power

Valsson said the attack could have targeted members of Iceland Parliament and law enforcement officers. Police said they were also checking into any potential connections to organized terror groups.

"As far as we know, this is the first time that such an investigation has been launched," Valsson said according to Euronews.

Iceland is often seen as a peaceful country, mostly due to its strict gun laws.

Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court

