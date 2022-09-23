Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 23, 2022 / 7:28 AM

Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, speaks during a briefing in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE
Head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, speaks during a briefing in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Residents of four Russian strongholds in Ukraine are voting Friday on referendums that could lead to Moscow again annexing parts of the country, as it did in Crimea nearly a decade ago.

The referendums are being held in the Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine. Russia controls Luhansk and Kherson and partly controls Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. Donetsk and Luhansk make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a region where pro-Russia separatists have been living for years and fighting the Ukrainian government in Kyiv.

Advertisement

The referendums were announced a few days ago. Since then, the international community has denounced the Russian effort as yet another illegal move to take more territory from Ukraine. Russian authorities said the voting will be done door-to-door and polling places will open for a final vote on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"I am sure that the referendums will take place in a way that no one will have grounds to question their legitimacy," Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said according to the state-run TASS news agency.

RELATED Mexican minister proposes committee to mediate end to Ukraine War in U.N. speech

"The expression of will takes place in accordance with international norms and the [United Nations] Charter. The residents of the [Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic] and other liberated territories have this right, a legal right. And in today's situation, it is actually the right to life."

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, bristled at the legitimacy of the referendums and called for the territories to be returned to Ukraine.

"Today, there is no legal action called a 'referendum' in the occupied territories," he said in a tweet Friday. "There is only -- 1. Propaganda shows for z-conscription. 2. The territory of Ukraine that needs an immediate release."

Ukrainian troops stand guard in the Kherson region of Ukraine on March 16, 2014, following a controversial referendum that led Russia to annex Crimea. On Friday, Kherson and three other regions held similar referendums on becoming part of Russia. File Photo by Ivan Boberyskyy/EPA

NATO called Friday's voting a clear violation of the U.N. Charter, adding that the defensive alliance "will not recognize" the results of the referendums.

Advertisement

"As the U.N. General Assembly reaffirmed in its resolution 'Aggression against Ukraine' ... no territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force shall be recognized as legal," NATO said in a statement.

"Allies do not and will never recognize Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea. Sham [referendums] in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine have no legitimacy and will be a blatant violation of the U.N. Charter."

RELATED North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia

The voting in the four regions of Ukraine is exactly what Russia did in 2014 when it took Crimea away from Ukraine. It began with a referendum vote, which overwhelmingly favored joining Russia, and was followed by the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Most experts questioned the legitimacy of that referendum vote.

Meanwhile, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday Ukraine is keeping up military pressure on territory that Russia considers essential to its overall goals -- but added that the situation following Kyiv's wildly successful counteroffensive is "complex."

"In the last three days, Ukrainian forces have secured bridgeheads on the east bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast," the ministry said on Twitter. "Russia has attempted to integrate the Oskil into a consolidated defensive line following its forces' withdrawals earlier in the month.

Advertisement

"To the south, in Donetsk Oblast, fighting is ongoing as Ukrainian forces assault the town of Lyman, east of the Siversky Donets River, which Russia captured in May."

Read More

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message

Latest Headlines

Cat 3 Hurricane Fiona weakens slightly as it passes Bermuda
World News // 5 days ago
Cat 3 Hurricane Fiona weakens slightly as it passes Bermuda
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona, which is a major Category 4 storm, is headed for Bermuda on Thursday and is expected to bring severe winds and rain to the island, forecasters said.
Mexican minister proposes committee to mediate end to Ukraine War in U.N. speech
World News // 7 hours ago
Mexican minister proposes committee to mediate end to Ukraine War in U.N. speech
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Mexico on Wednesday during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly proposed to world leaders the establishment of a new committee to mediate a peaceful solution to the conflict.
Irish PM calls for 'political will' to solve world crises in U.N. speech
World News // 11 hours ago
Irish PM calls for 'political will' to solve world crises in U.N. speech
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin urged the United Nations to strengthen its "political will" to solve world crises in his speech before the U.N. General Assembly Thursday.
Japan to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions on Oct. 11
World News // 11 hours ago
Japan to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions on Oct. 11
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- On Oct. 11 Japan plans to relax its strict covid border controls and open up the tourism industry, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in New York on Thursday.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message
World News // 12 hours ago
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin's "reckless nuclear threats," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on the United Nations to send Russia a message on Thursday.
U.S. sanctions Iran's morality police after woman's death
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iran's morality police after woman's death
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury and State Departments announced sanctions against Iran's morality police and seven senior security officials following the death of 22 year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained for wearing a hijab improperly.
Israeli PM Yair Lapid calls for 'two-state solution' to Palestinian conflict at U.N.
World News // 16 hours ago
Israeli PM Yair Lapid calls for 'two-state solution' to Palestinian conflict at U.N.
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Delivering remarks before the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed support for a "two-state solution" to the conflict with Palestine.
Turkey bucks mainstream monetary policy with interest rate cut
World News // 16 hours ago
Turkey bucks mainstream monetary policy with interest rate cut
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Turkey surprised global economists with another cut to its key interest rate Thursday, the same day that Bank of England announced a half-point increase to its bank rate amid raging inflation.
Nearly 200 whales die after being stranded on a Tasmanian beach
World News // 18 hours ago
Nearly 200 whales die after being stranded on a Tasmanian beach
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Tasmanian officials said Thursday that most of the 230 whales that were found stranded on a beach have died.
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly
World News // 23 hours ago
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spent a second day in New York City on Thursday as more world leaders speak at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where the top focus so far has been Russia's war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level in 14 years
Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level in 14 years
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly
Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement