World News
Sept. 22, 2022 / 12:59 AM

British PM vows 'hope and progress' in U.N. speech following queen's death

By Sheri Walsh
British Prime Minister Liz Truss promises a new era of "hope and progress" in her speech to world leaders at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo courtesy of United Nations General Debate.
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss warned the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that its principles "are fracturing" and a new era of "hope and progress" is needed, two days after Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

The new prime minister reminded world leaders, in her speech at the 77th session of the General Assembly, that Queen Elizabeth symbolized the stability and security the U.N. has stood for over the decades.

"She symbolized the post-war values on which this organization was founded," Truss said.

"When she addressed this General Assembly 65 years ago, she warned that it was vital not only to have strong ideals, but to also have the political will to deliver on them," Truss added. "Now we must show that will."

In her speech, Truss urged leaders to take on Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"For the first time in the history of this assembly, we are meeting during a large-scale war of aggression in Europe," Truss said.

"Barbarous weapons are being used to kill and maim people. Rape is being used as an instrument of war. Families are being torn apart. And this morning we have seen [Russian President Vladimir] Putin trying to justify his catastrophic failures," Truss said.

"He is doubling down by sending even more reservists to a terrible fate. He is desperately trying to claim the mantle of democracy for a regime without human rights or freedoms," Truss added. "And he is making yet more bogus claims and saber-rattling threats. This will not work."

In response, Truss announced Britain will allocate 3% of gross domestic product to its defense by 2030 and will increase its military support to Ukraine.

"New U.K. weapons are arriving in Ukraine as I speak -- including more MLRS rockets," Truss said. "We will not rest until Ukraine prevails."

As King Charles III assumes the throne, Truss called for a new era of "hope and progress."

"So today I will set out what steps we are taking at home in the U.K. and our proposed blueprint for the new era we are now in -- the new partnerships and new instruments we need to collectively adopt," Truss said.

"There is a real struggle going on between different forms of society -- between democracies and autocracies. Unless democratic societies deliver on the economy and security our citizens expect, we will fall behind," Truss warned as she promised to "lead a new Britain for a new era."

To start, Truss vowed to get Britain's economy growing at an average of 2.5%.

"We need this growth to deliver investment around our country, to deliver the jobs and high wages that people expect, and to deliver public services like the National Health Service," Truss said.

The prime minister also promised to secure affordable and reliable supplies of energy with Britain becoming a net energy exporter by 2040.

"We will ensure we cannot be coerced or harmed by the reckless actions of rogue actors abroad," Truss said. "We will transition to a future based on renewable and nuclear energy."

Finally, Truss promised to strengthen Britain by working with allies to secure supply chains and end strategic dependence.

"We won't be strategically dependent on those who seek to weaponize the global economy," Truss promised.

"The free world needs this economic strength and resilience to push back against authoritarian aggression and win this new era of strategic competition," she said.

"Together with our friends and allies around the world, we will continue to champion freedom, sovereignty and democracy."

