Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 22, 2022 / 7:52 AM

Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen to speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly

By Clyde Hughes
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will spend a second day in New York City on Thursday as more world leaders have their opportunity to speak at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where the top focus so far has been Russia's war in Ukraine.

Biden spoke on Wednesday and condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for creating a dangerous and unstable situation in Eastern Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took the podium and called for unity against Moscow's aggression.

Advertisement

On Thursday, newly elected Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who spoke at the General Assembly on Tuesday, was scheduled for a meeting with Biden at the InterContinental Barclay hotel late in the morning.

Marcos won election in May and resumed the family's run of power more than two decades after his father, autocrat Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., led the country.

RELATED North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia

The morning session of the General Assembly will begin at 9 a.m. EDT and the afternoon session at 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Among the notable speakers on Thursday are Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Yemen President Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Irish leader Micheal Martin, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon.

In his address Wednesday, Biden blasted Russia for the fighting in Ukraine and called on allies to keep up critical aid and support. He also announced about $3 billion in new aid to address global food insecurity -- adding to the $7 billion in U.S. hunger aid that's already been committed.

RELATED British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk

Zelensky demanded "just punishment" for Russia for "the murders of thousands of people. Punishment for tortures and humiliations of women and men. Punishment for the catastrophic turbulence that Russia provoked with its illegal war and not only for us Ukrainians but for the whole world."

On Thursday, Lapid will make his address during a time of widespread unrest in Israel, where the Knesset recently was dissolved so that voters could again participate in national elections -- their fifth in four years. Difficulty in forming a coalition government is the reason Israeli leaders keep asking voters to go to the polls.

Lapid is expected to address the Iran nuclear deal, to which Biden has said the United States will return. Israel has been vehemently opposed to the Obama-era agreement, which eases economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for Iran's promise not to develop nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

Later on Thursday, Biden will visit a FEMA office at the World Trade Center to be briefed on Hurricane Fiona and its impact on Puerto Rico. The storm lashed the U.S. island territory last weekend before moving over the Dominican Republic and heading north toward Bermuda.

Before leaving New York City to return to Washington, Biden will participate in a late afternoon Democratic Party reception.

This Week in Washington

Ukraine Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speaks during a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Russian war crimes in Ukraine at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

West beware: Russia building closer alliance with autocracies

Latest Headlines

Cat 4 Hurricane Fiona approaches Bermuda, creates swells that could affect U.S.
World News // 5 days ago
Cat 4 Hurricane Fiona approaches Bermuda, creates swells that could affect U.S.
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona, which is a major Category 4 storm, is headed for Bermuda on Thursday and is expected to bring severe winds and rain to the island, forecasters said.
British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation
World News // 31 minutes ago
British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Media regulators are looking into whether large U.S. tech companies including Amazon and Google have formed a monopoly over cloud computing in Britain, officials said Thursday.
North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- North Korea denied reports that it had sold artillery to Russia and warned the United States "to keep its mouth shut," state media reported Thursday.
Strong earthquake hits southwestern Mexico, killing 2
World News // 3 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits southwestern Mexico, killing 2
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Mexico early Thursday, killing at least two people, officials said.
British PM vows 'hope and progress' in U.N. speech following queen's death
World News // 7 hours ago
British PM vows 'hope and progress' in U.N. speech following queen's death
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss warned the United Nations General Assembly that its principles "are fracturing" and a new era of "hope and progress" is needed, two days after Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.
Cuba's foreign minister demands U.S. end economic blockade in U.N. address
World News // 8 hours ago
Cuba's foreign minister demands U.S. end economic blockade in U.N. address
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla blasted the United States in his address to the United Nations General Assembly as he called on the United States to end its economic blockade on Cuba.
Ukraine, Russia swap nearly 300 prisoners, including two Americans
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia swap nearly 300 prisoners, including two Americans
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine conducted a surprise prisoner swap on Wednesday involving nearly 300 people, officials said.
Putin calls up more Russian troops after key battlefield losses in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Putin calls up more Russian troops after key battlefield losses in Ukraine
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a "partial mobilization" of reservists to bolster Moscow's military ranks in Ukraine, saying the move is necessary "to protect our motherland" from the West.
Zelensky calls for Russia to face 'just punishment' in message to U.N. General Assembly
World News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky calls for Russia to face 'just punishment' in message to U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Russia to face "just punishment" for its invasion of Ukraine, in a recorded message before the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday.
Nearly 230 pilot whales stranded on Tasmania's coast
World News // 18 hours ago
Nearly 230 pilot whales stranded on Tasmania's coast
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Marine conservationists embarked on a rescue mission Wednesday after nearly 230 whales were found stranded on Tasmania's west coast.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
Tropical wave in Caribbean may be greatest threat to U.S. so far this hurricane season
Tropical wave in Caribbean may be greatest threat to U.S. so far this hurricane season
N.Y. AG files $250M lawsuit against former President Donald Trump
N.Y. AG files $250M lawsuit against former President Donald Trump
Biden condemns Russia, Putin at U.N., says Ukraine war 'should make your blood run cold'
Biden condemns Russia, Putin at U.N., says Ukraine war 'should make your blood run cold'
Partisan pulpit: Pastor's defiance spurs debate on election law
Partisan pulpit: Pastor's defiance spurs debate on election law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement