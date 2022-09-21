Trending
Sept. 21, 2022

German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech

By Sheri Walsh
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the U.N. General Assembly 77th session Tuesday at United Nations headquarters in New York, where he warned of a "world without rules" in his speech to global leaders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2987b86ce8e187cd52c5426adf3b9a9c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a "world without rules" and the threat of "imperialism" as he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

"We mustn't stand idly by when a major nuclear power armed to the teeth -- a founding member of the United Nations and a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council no less -- seeks to shift borders through the use of violence," Scholz told world leaders in New York on Tuesday.

In his speech, Scholz called on U.N. countries to help preserve the international order through the enforcement of rules.

"We must adapt our rules and institutions to the reality of the 21st century," Scholz urged. "Far too often, these rules and institutions reflect the world of 30, 50 or 70 years ago. That also goes for the United Nations Security Council."

"Our problem isn't the absence of rules. Our problem is the lack of willingness to abide by and enforce them," Scholz said. "The alternative to a rules-based world isn't anarchy, but the dominion of the strong over the weak."

"We must pay heed and take action when Russia commits war crimes in Mariupol, Bucha and Irpin. We will bring murderers to justice," Scholz said.

Scholz urged U.N. countries to preserve international order by supporting Ukraine and standing "firmly at the side of those under attack."

"Together with our partners around the world, we have imposed tough economic sanctions on the Russian leadership and Russia's economy," Scholz said. "And we will stand by Ukraine when it comes to shouldering the enormous costs for rebuilding the country."

Scholz also called on the U.N. to give countries, such as those in Asia, Africa and South America, a stronger political voice on the world stage.

"Nationalism and isolation will not solve the challenges of our age," Scholz said.

"More cooperation, more partnership and more involvement is the only reasonable response, whether for the fight against climate change or global health risks, inflation and disrupted supply chains or our approach to displacement and migration," Scholz added.

Finally, Scholz called on the U.N. to take responsibility around the world for human rights and climate change.

"We stand by our pledges to support emerging economies and developing countries in their efforts to reduce emissions and to adapt to climate change -- with new, just energy transition partnerships."

As Scholz expressed Germany's commitment to the United Nations, he warned of new fragmentation in a "world without rules."

"New wars and conflicts have emerged. Major global crises are piling up before us and are combining and reinforcing one another," Scholz said.

"Our world has clear rules. Rules that we, the United Nations, created together. This Charter promises all of us freedom and peaceful coexistence," Scholz said. "This Charter is our collective rejection of a world without rules."

