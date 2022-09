Saudi officials said Wednesday that Crown Prince Mohammed mediated a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Photo by Saudi press Agency / UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Saudi officials said Wednesday that they had negotiated an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, where ten prisoners of war would be transferred to Saudi Arabia. Among the 10 were Alex Drueke, a former U.S. Army staff sergeant and Andy Tai Ngoc Huyn, a former U.S. marine, The New York Times reported. The two had been fighting as volunteers in Ukraine. Advertisement

Drueke and Huynh disappeared together after their platoon came under heavy fire, their families said. They were captured near Kharkiv on June 9.

Five British citizens were also among the released. In a tweet, British Prime Minister Liz Truss called their return "hugely welcome news," that ends months of uncertainty for their families.

One of the British citizens, Aiden Aslin, had been sentenced to death by a court in Eastern Ukraine. He had been accused of attempting to overthrow the government of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends," Truss said.

The other prisoners were from Morocco, Sweden and Croatia. All of those released are currently in Saudi Arabia.

The release came after Vladimir Putin announced plans to call up roughly 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, in an attempt to reverse recent Ukrainian gains.