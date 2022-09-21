Trending
World News
Sept. 21, 2022 / 5:49 AM

Putin calls up more Russian troops after key battlefield losses in Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
The partial mobilization of Russian troops, which is believed to be the country's first since World War II, is an acknowledgement from Russian President Vladimir Putin that his war in Ukraine isn't going to plan. Photo by Mikhael Kilmentyev/EPA-EFE
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a "partial mobilization" of reservists to bolster Moscow's military ranks in Ukraine, saying the move is necessary "to protect our motherland" from the West.

Putin said in a rare national address that he signed a decree conscripting reservists and those with military experience into the military. Those who are conscripted will undergo additional military training before they're deployed.

Putin announced the conscription drive while accusing the West of having crossed "all the lines" with an "aggressive anti-Russian policy."

"We constantly hear threats against our country, our people," he said in his address. "Some irresponsible politicians in the West not only talk about plans to organize the supply of long-range offensive weapons to Ukraine -- systems that allow strikes on Crimea and other regions of Russia."

RELATED German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech

The partial mobilization of Russian troops, which is believed to be the country's first since World War II, is an acknowledgement from the Kremlin that Russia's war in Ukraine isn't going to plan. The fighting began with an invasion in February and thousands of Russian troops have been killed over the past seven months. A Ukrainian counteroffensive this month has retaken thousands of square miles of Russian-held territory.

In his address, Putin directly accused the United States, Britain, the European Union and Ukraine of attempting to push hostilities into Russia.

"Without concealing, they say that Russia should be defeated by all means on the battlefield with the subsequent deprivation of political, economic, cultural, in general sovereignty, with the complete looting of our country," he said.

RELATED Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi

He also accused them of nuclear blackmail, a charge that has been often thrown at Moscow over its stationing of troops at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and hinted that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons.

"To those who allow themselves such statements against Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and some components are more modern than those of the NATO countries," he said.

"And at the threat to the territorial integrity of our country, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff."

RELATED U.N. secretary-general warns world leaders: 'We cannot go on like this'

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said as many as 300,000 Russian reservists will be called up for the mobilization, according to state-run news agency TASS.

Putin invaded Ukraine Feb. 24 in what he described as a "special military operation" to de-Nazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Democratic countries called it an illegal incursion that threatened the sovereignty of Kyiv and responded with sanctions and other punitive measures while arming the Ukrainian military in its fight.

The announcement also comes after four regions in south and east Ukraine are set to hold referendums later this week on whether to become part of Russia.

The referendums will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, which are home to substantial pro-Russia separatist populations and are under the control of Russia proxy officials. The referendums are similar to one that Russia held before it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The United States has been warning for months that the Kremlin might hold "sham" referendums that would include disinformation campaigns, voter falsification and fraud for Russia to take more territory.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

