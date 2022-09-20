Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 20, 2022 / 9:09 AM

250,000 Britons viewed casket of Queen Elizabeth II before funeral, official says

By Clyde Hughes
Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew follow the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy during the funeral procession from Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. Photo courtesy of UK Ministry of Defense | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Britons turned out by the hundreds of thousands in London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she was lying in state for several days after her death, officials say.

Large crowds began to descend on Westminster Hall beginning last Wednesday to walk past the queen's casket. At one point, organizers stopped mourners from joining the long line because the wait time exceeded 12 hours. The line was later reopened but the long wait remained until the last person made it inside.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, British culture secretary Michelle Donelan said a total of about 250,000 people joined the line and walked past the queen's casket inside Westminster Hall.

Donelan said her department is still working on the final figures, but noted that she's confident the total will top a quarter-million. The total cost is also being assessed.

RELATED World leaders address U.N. General Assembly amid backdrop of bloody war in Ukraine

"It was a real team effort to enable people to have that moment to say goodbye and I want to pay tribute to everybody that was involved -- all the volunteers, all the marshals, the stewards. It was incredible," Donelan said according to The Guardian.

Advertisement

Officials estimate that hundreds of thousands more turned out on Monday for the queen's funeral procession through London and to its final destination at Windsor Castle about 20 miles away.

The office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan estimates that there were about 80,000 people in Hyde Park, 75,000 in ceremonial viewing areas and 60,000 on South Carriage Drive. Those figures alone add up to more than 200,000 people.

RELATED Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral

Thames Valley Police estimate that at least 100,000 people stood along the procession route on Monday to bid the queen farewell.

United Kingdom mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the public watch the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II after her state Funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II

Latest Headlines

Fiona becomes major hurricane after lashing Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
World News // 3 days ago
Fiona becomes major hurricane after lashing Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Just as forecasters expected, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a major hurricane and is drenching parts of the Caribbean -- and could soon bear down on Bermuda.
Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
World News // 1 hour ago
Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- For the second time this week, Britain's royal family has released a never-before-seen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II -- this one taken a half-century ago during a visit in Scotland.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday.
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
World News // 18 hours ago
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, on the same day that an earthquake drill was scheduled to be held in Mexico City.
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- World leaders attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and millions around the world watched on television in a historic event not seen on such a grand scale since the last monarch died 70 years ago.
Samsung tops global chip market in 2nd quarter
World News // 19 hours ago
Samsung tops global chip market in 2nd quarter
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics led the global semiconductor market during the second quarter of this year, further widening its gap with Intel in second place.
EU budget proposal suspends $7.5B in funding to Hungary over corruption
World News // 19 hours ago
EU budget proposal suspends $7.5B in funding to Hungary over corruption
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The European Commission has announced it has proposed suspending $7.5 billion in funding to Hungary over concerns of corruption and the risks it imposes on the EU's budget.
U.N. says number of people facing hunger increased in 2021
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. says number of people facing hunger increased in 2021
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations began a global forum Monday to highlight the "Decade of Family Farming," aimed at identifying policies to help global agriculture, which began three years ago.
Russia, China strengthen relations with high-level meetings amid war in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia, China strengthen relations with high-level meetings amid war in Ukraine
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Russian security delegation is in China this week for two days of high-level meetings aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the two nations, which is something that's causing concern in the region.
2 dead, millions evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan
World News // 22 hours ago
2 dead, millions evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Typhoon Nanmadol was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday after two people died and millions remain under an evacuation warning after the powerful storm slammed into the southwestern region of Kyushu the day before.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
Navy sailor faces court martial for blaze that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Navy sailor faces court martial for blaze that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement