Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 20, 2022 / 10:02 AM

Another court rules against parents of Madeleine McCann in defamation lawsuit

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A European court on Tuesday ruled against the parents of Madeleine McCann, the three-year-old girl who vanished in Portugal years ago, in their legal challenge against a detective who says they had a hand in their daughter's disappearance.

McCann was last seen on May 3, 2007, while she was on vacation with her parents at a resort on the Portuguese coast. Authorities believe she was probably kidnapped.

Advertisement

The girl has never been found, but Kate and Gerry McCann later sued Portuguese police detective Goncalo Amaral, who wrote a book about the case and accused them of being involved in Madeleine's disappearance.

Years ago, a Lisbon court ordered Amaral to pay about $570,000 in libel damages, but the decision was later overturned by an appeals court and Portugal's Supreme Court.

RELATED Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping

On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights unanimously sided with Amaral, saying that it was well known that the McCann's were suspects before Amaral's book came out.

"The information had thus been brought to the public's attention in some detail even before the investigation file was made available to the media and the book in question was published," it said in its ruling.

Advertisement

"The court considered that, even assuming that the applicants' reputation had been damaged, this was not on account of the argument put forward by the book's author but rather as a result of the suspicions expressed against them, which had led to their being placed under investigation in the course of the criminal investigation."

RELATED American nun, 83, freed five months after kidnapping in Burkina Faso

Police cleared McCann's parents about a year after her disappearance.

The McCanns insist that Amaral's accusation may also have hindered the search for Madeleine.

"If the public believed that we were involved in her disappearance, then people would not be alert for possible clues and may not report relevant information to the relevant law enforcement agencies," they said according to Sky News.

RELATED Germany erred in extraditing Madeleine McCann suspect, EU adviser says

"The focus is now rightly on the search for Madeleine and her abductor(s)."

If she's alive, Madeleine McCann would now be 18 years old.

Latest Headlines

Chinese automaker challenges Tesla with release of self-driving software
World News // 29 minutes ago
Chinese automaker challenges Tesla with release of self-driving software
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng has introduced new self-driving navigation software in a challenge to American automaker Tesla, the current industry leader in electric vehicles.
Hurricane Fiona: More than 1 million still without power in Puerto Rico
World News // 34 minutes ago
Hurricane Fiona: More than 1 million still without power in Puerto Rico
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- More than a million people in Puerto Rico were still without electricity on Tuesday after Hurricane Fiona swept across the U.S. territory with powerful winds and drenching rains.
Fiona becomes major hurricane after lashing Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
World News // 3 days ago
Fiona becomes major hurricane after lashing Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Just as forecasters expected, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a major hurricane and is drenching parts of the Caribbean -- and could soon bear down on Bermuda.
250,000 Britons viewed casket of Queen Elizabeth II before funeral, official says
World News // 1 hour ago
250,000 Britons viewed casket of Queen Elizabeth II before funeral, official says
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Britons turned out by the hundreds of thousands in London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she was lying in state for several days after her death, officials say.
Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
World News // 2 hours ago
Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- For the second time this week, Britain's royal family has released a never-before-seen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II -- this one taken a half-century ago during a visit in Scotland.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday.
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
World News // 19 hours ago
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, on the same day that an earthquake drill was scheduled to be held in Mexico City.
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- World leaders attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and millions around the world watched on television in a historic event not seen on such a grand scale since the last monarch died 70 years ago.
Samsung tops global chip market in 2nd quarter
World News // 20 hours ago
Samsung tops global chip market in 2nd quarter
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics led the global semiconductor market during the second quarter of this year, further widening its gap with Intel in second place.
EU budget proposal suspends $7.5B in funding to Hungary over corruption
World News // 21 hours ago
EU budget proposal suspends $7.5B in funding to Hungary over corruption
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The European Commission has announced it has proposed suspending $7.5 billion in funding to Hungary over concerns of corruption and the risks it imposes on the EU's budget.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Navy sailor faces court martial for blaze that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Navy sailor faces court martial for blaze that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement