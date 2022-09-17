Fiona hits Turk Island as major hurricane; dumps heavy rain on Dominican Republic

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm as it moved near Grant Turk Island early Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said, adding the Dominican Republic was continuing to experience heavy rainfall and "life-threatening" flash flooding.
In its 5 a.m. AST update Monday, the NHC said Hurricane Fiona was located about 20 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island in Turks and Caicos with sustained winds of 115 mph, an increase of 10 mph from a few hours earlier, and moving north-northwest at 10 mph.