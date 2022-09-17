Fiona hits Turk Island as major hurricane; dumps heavy rain on Dominican Republic

Hurricane Fiona is seen in the Caribbean on Tuesday morning. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen into a Category 4 storm in the next 72 hours. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm as it moved near Grant Turk Island early Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said, adding the Dominican Republic was continuing to experience heavy rainfall and "life-threatening" flash flooding. In its 5 a.m. AST update Monday, the NHC said Hurricane Fiona was located about 20 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island in Turks and Caicos with sustained winds of 115 mph, an increase of 10 mph from a few hours earlier, and moving north-northwest at 10 mph. Advertisement

A storm becomes a major hurricane at Category 3 when maximum sustained winds reach 111 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Turks and Caicos.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana and the Ragged Islands.

The NHC said that the storm brought hurricane conditions across the Dominican Republic as heavy rain and flooding persist in Puerto Rico, where Fiona had made landfall on Sunday.

It added that "interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Fiona."

The forecasters warned in a discussion that Fiona is likely to become a Category 4 hurricane in the next 72 hours.

A Category 4 storm is when winds exceed 130 mph.

Hurricane conditions were spreading early Tuesday over the Turks and Caicos islands, while tropical storm conditions were expected to spread over the southeaster Bahama during the next few hours, they said.

Fiona is the sixth named tropical system in the Atlantic basin this year, following Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle and Earl.