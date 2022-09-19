Advertisement
World News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 1:54 AM

U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday.

U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement that shortly after 7 p.m., local time, three 107 mm rockets were fired at the base where U.S. and Coalition forces and equipment are stationed.

Specifics concerning the attack and how it was averted were not specified.

Officials said a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes were found at the launch point, about 3 miles away from the base.

It was also not immediately clear who was behind the attacks, but it comes after three U.S. service members were injured in an attack on the base on Aug. 24.

U.S. authorities said Iran-backed militants were behind the late August attack. In response, U.S. forces struck two sites in Syria, destroying three vehicles and equipment used by the militants to launch their rockets. Two or three people suspected to be behind the rocket launch were also killed, it said, citing initial assessments.

U.S. officials said they are investigating the Sunday attack.

