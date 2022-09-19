At least 27 headed for COVID-19 quarantine killed in bus crash in China

More than two dozen people were killed when their bus, which was headed for a COVID-19 quarantine location, overturned on a highway in southwestern China. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities on Monday are investigating a deadly crash involving a bus in southwestern China that was taking dozens of people to COVID-19 quarantine in another city when it overturned on an expressway. The crash occurred in Guizhou province very early on Sunday morning, police said. Advertisement

At least 27 people were killed in the crash and a number of others were injured.

Authorities said the bus was making a 125-mile trip from Guiyang to Libo county along the Sanli Highway. The bus overturned along a remote mountainous stretch of the highway and rolled into a ditch.

Long-distance transportation rules in China normally prohibit such drives along mountain stretches between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., but it wasn't immediately clear why the bus was on the road during the restricted period.

The bus crash drew outrage on Chinese social media platforms, according to CNN, over its relation to the country's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy.

The policy has led to a number of snap lockdowns, mass testing and strict quarantine rules to contain outbreaks. Patients are often transported long distances to quarantine.

Residents in Guiyang, Chengdu to Jinan and the regions of Xinjiang and Tibet have all complained about the aggressive measures.

Advertisement

The day before the crash, Guiyang authorities said they would transport some patients to quarantine in other cities because Guiyang no longer had capacity to house and treat them.

"Many cities, while controlling outbreaks, have violated laws and regulations numerous times," Nie Riming, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute of Finance and Law, said according to The New York Times.

RELATED 8 million ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan

"The only difference is that accidents have not yet occurred in other cities."