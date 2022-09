Hurricane Fiona is seen in the Caribbean early on Monday. Forecasters say the storm should strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane around Wednesday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona was bringing severe weather conditions to parts of the Caribbean early on Monday before it's expected to make a turn north and head in the direction of Bermuda. In its 5 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said that Fiona was located 15 miles southwest of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It was moving northwest at 8 mph. Advertisement

The NHC added that the storm is bringing hurricane conditions across the Dominican Republic as heavy rains and flooding persist in Puerto Rico, where Fiona had made landfall on Sunday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will move over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic this morning and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon," the NHC said in its update Monday. "The center is forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday."

Forecasters say that Fiona is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days, with a significant gain in strength on Wednesday.

"Some strengthening is expected during the next few days after the hurricane emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday," the NHC update said.

A storm becomes a major hurricane at Category 3, when maximum sustained winds reach 111 mph.

Fiona is not forecast to make landfall anywhere in the United States. Its northward path might take it over Bermuda, but after that the storm should continue in that direction in the open Atlantic.

Fiona is the sixth named tropical system in the Atlantic basin this year, following Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle and Earl.