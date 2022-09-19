Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves toward Windsor Castle
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 8:55 AM

Taliban says detained American in Afghanistan has been traded for drug lord

By Clyde Hughes
An FBI poster seeks information and offers a $5 million reward for the return of American Mark Frerichs after he disappeared in February 2020. He was kept in captivity until his release on Monday, Taliban officials said. Image courtesy FBI
An FBI poster seeks information and offers a $5 million reward for the return of American Mark Frerichs after he disappeared in February 2020. He was kept in captivity until his release on Monday, Taliban officials said. Image courtesy FBI

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An American contractor who's been held in Afghanistan for more than two years will soon be on his way home after a prisoner swap with an Afghan drug lord, relatives and Taliban officials said Monday.

The Taliban, which has ruled Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrawal a year ago, released contractor Mark Frerichs on Monday, according to Frerichs' family. He'd been in captivity since 2020.

Advertisement

Frerichs was swapped for Bashir Noorzai, an Afghan tribal leader and accused drug trafficker who's been in U.S. custody since 2005. He was serving a life sentence in the United States.

Frerichs is a Navy veteran who'd been living and working in Kabul for about a decade when he was abducted.

RELATED Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul

The Taliban also said that Frerichs had been traded and released.

"Honorable Haji Bashir was released after two decades of imprisonment and arrived in Kabul today," Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban's Qatar-based political office spokesman, said according to Tolo News.

The U.S. State Department didn't immediately acknowledge Frerichs' release, but the Taliban also said that he'd been freed and turned over to U.S. officials at the Kabul airport.

Advertisement

Noorzai said after arriving in Kabul Monday that he expects the prisoner swap to ease tensions between the Taliban in Afghanistan and the United States.

The U.S. government had demanded Frerich's release from the beginning. In January, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that he'd long worked as a civilian in Afghanistan on public construction projects.

"The United States has raised Mark's case in every meeting with the Taliban, and we have been clear that the legitimacy the Taliban seek is impossible to consider while they hold a U.S. citizen hostage," Price said in a statement at the time.

RELATED At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric

"His release is among our core, non-negotiable priorities. We will continue to send a clear message to Taliban leadership: immediately and safely release Mark and disavow the practice of hostage-taking."

Meanwhile, the families of other Americans who are being jailed abroad are hoping for a similar resolution.

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been held in Russia since February and was convicted on drug charges last month and sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony -- and former Marine Paul Whelan has been held there since 2018 on espionage charges.

Last week, the White House said that President Joe Biden plans to meet soon with relatives of both Griner and Whelan.

Advertisement

Read More

Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east

Latest Headlines

Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
World News // 49 minutes ago
Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a series of fresh attacks throughout Ukraine on Monday as Moscow persisted with retaliating for Kyiv's counteroffensive this month, which has taken away thousands of square miles from Russian forces.
Watch live: Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves to Windsor Castle
World News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves to Windsor Castle
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was attended by hundreds of world leaders and watched by millions more around the world, as about 2 million people gathered in London for the historic occasion.
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 1 hour ago
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has released a new photograph of Queen Elizabeth II -- one that was previously unseen by the public -- that was taken earlier this year during celebrations for her 70 years on the throne.
Fiona impacts Dominican Republic, expected to become major hurricane
World News // 2 days ago
Fiona impacts Dominican Republic, expected to become major hurricane
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona was bringing severe weather conditions to parts of the Caribbean early on Monday before it's expected to make a turn north and head in the direction of Bermuda.
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
World News // 5 hours ago
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration.
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday.
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain observed a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the nation prepares for the late monarch's funeral on Monday.
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, a top Vatican envoy, came under fire near the city of Zaporizhzhia while distributing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Vatican's news service reported Sunday.
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
World News // 17 hours ago
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- India's Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the weekend, becoming the third-richest person in the world as of Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
World News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide remain at lowest levels since June with 11% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and 10% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day and about one-10th of records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement