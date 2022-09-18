Advertisement
Sept. 18, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south

By Adam Schrader
A crater is next to the damaged hotel building after shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk, Ukraine, on Sunday amid the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE
A crater is next to the damaged hotel building after shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk, Ukraine, on Sunday amid the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued to conduct "meaningless" offensive operations near the city of Donetsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, analysts said Saturday.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis late Saturday that Russian troops are ineffectively conducting offensive operations instead of trying to defend against Ukrainian troops advancing and reclaiming occupied territory in recent weeks.

The provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russia is at risk of losing, together make up the larger Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Donbas has been largely held by pro-Russian separatists since the Ukrainian territory of Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent republics before the start of the invasion Feb. 24 and is expected to try to annex the region into Russia in coming months.

Russian troops are attacking the city of Donetsk because it carries "emotional significance to pro-war residents" though little other importance in the scope of the war, according to the think tank.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have chosen not to rush significant reinforcements to defend their control over the eastern part of the Kharkiv province which leaves them "highly vulnerable" to Ukrainian efforts to reclaim the region.

"Just like the Kyiv region, Chernihiv region and Sumy region, just like the Kharkiv region now, we will liberate other regions and all our land," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday in a message posted to Facebook.

"Wherever there is Ukraine, there will be our flag, and this atrocity -- racism, which repeats what the Nazis did, will remain nowhere."

Ukraine's drive to reclaim land in southern Ukraine strengthened over the weekend as Ukrainian forces conducted strikes on key Russian supply lines and military facilities.

Ukrainian officials on Saturday claimed that its military conducted a strike on a cotton mill in Kherson that Russian forces were using as to store equipment and a courthouse used by the Kremlin-backed military administration.

Russian military bloggers also shared video footage on Telegram of a firefight on the streets of the Russian-seized city.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelensky, said in a statement to Twitter that the firefight was between Russian forces seeking to "divide the loot before they flee, considering the news about Armed Forces of Ukraine approach."

The British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update on Sunday that Russia in the last week "has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect."

"This category of mission has included strikes against the electricity grid, and a dam on the Inhulets River at Kryvyi Rih," the British Defense Ministry said.

"As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government."

Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
World News // 2 hours ago
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, around 18 hours after a 6.5 quake struck about 6 miles away.
Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
World News // 13 hours ago
Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Poland opened a new canal Saturday linking the Vistula Lagoon to the Gdańsk Bay, allowing ships to visit the port of Elbląg without needing Russian permission to use its Baltiysk Strait.
Guinness World Records confirms flight of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as most tracked ever
World News // 15 hours ago
Guinness World Records confirms flight of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as most tracked ever
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Scotland to London on Tuesday was the most-tracked ever recorded, Guinness World Records confirmed Friday.
Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony
World News // 1 day ago
Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, including Princes William and Harry, stood vigil at her casket in a ceremony honoring the late British ruler during her lying in state Saturday in London.
Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
World News // 22 hours ago
Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held on Saturday despite sporadic shelling, a day after intense fighting between the former Soviet republics killed dozens, Western reports indicated.
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
World News // 23 hours ago
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
World News // 23 hours ago
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday.
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
World News // 1 day ago
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor Munich tapped the first keg of beer.
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
World News // 1 day ago
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Russia will continue to defend the Luhansk region in Eastern Ukraine, but it is unclear whether its forces have sufficient reserves or adequate morale to prevail, British defense officials said Saturday.
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
World News // 1 day ago
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- One man was detained for allegedly trying to touch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin just days after another man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in line to see her lying in state.
