Advertisement
World News
Sept. 18, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Britain to hold moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Britain will observe a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the nation prepare's for the late monarch's funeral on Monday. Photo by Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fa7cc64bc127561f233ed6fc63ae2b46/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Britain will observe a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the nation prepare's for the late monarch's funeral on Monday. Photo by Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain prepared to hold a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as droves continued to line up to view her coffin and world leaders arrived for her funeral.

Parliament on Sunday confirmed that the bell on Elizabeth Tower will be struck at 3 p.m. EST to mark the beginning of a "national moment of reflection" as observers are encouraged to take a moment of silence in honor of the queen.

Advertisement

Camilla, the queen consort, praised Elizabeth for establishing herself in the "difficult position" of being a "solitary woman" among mostly male leaders throughout the world in a video tribute set to air on the BBC prior to the moment of silence

"There weren't women prime ministers or presidents," Camilla said. "She was the only one so I think she carved her own role."

RELATED Guinness World Records confirms flight of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as most tracked ever

The wait to see the queen's coffin stood at 10 hours as of noon EST, with the British Department for Digital, said a decision would be made later Sunday to determine when to cap the queue while warning people not to travel to join the line.

Advertisement

"To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue," the department said.

St. John Ambulance said that more than 98 people waiting in the line to see the queen needed medical attention overnight, with nine needing to be hospitalized.

RELATED Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony

World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden Canadian and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also arrived in London for the queen's funeral on Monday.

Biden, who paid respects alongside first lady Jill Biden, made the sign of the cross in front of the queen's coffin before leaving the hall, CNN reported.

The Bidens as well as Trudeau and his wife, Sofie, signed an official book of condolences before meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

RELATED Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault

"I offered my condolences to him and members of the Royal Family, as they mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II -- my thoughts, and the thoughts of many Canadians, continue to be with them," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

The world leaders will join British heads of state as they travel to Westminster Abbey on Monday morning for the funeral.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire, again calls for peace in Ukraine
World News // 55 minutes ago
Pope Francis urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire, again calls for peace in Ukraine
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect a ceasefire amid the latest border clashes between the two countries that has led to the deaths of more than 200 people.
Moscow takes Ukrainian orphans to place with Russian families; number killed grows
World News // 1 hour ago
Moscow takes Ukrainian orphans to place with Russian families; number killed grows
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A top official in Moscow said that authorities are working to place 125 Ukrainian children described as "orphans" taken from the occupied Donetsk province of Ukraine with Russian families.
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued to conduct "meaningless" offensive operations near the city of Donetsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, analysts said Saturday.
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
World News // 4 hours ago
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, around 18 hours after a 6.5 quake struck about 6 miles away.
Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
World News // 14 hours ago
Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Poland opened a new canal Saturday linking the Vistula Lagoon to the Gdańsk Bay, allowing ships to visit the port of Elbląg without needing Russian permission to use its Baltiysk Strait.
Guinness World Records confirms flight of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as most tracked ever
World News // 17 hours ago
Guinness World Records confirms flight of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as most tracked ever
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Scotland to London on Tuesday was the most-tracked ever recorded, Guinness World Records confirmed Friday.
Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony
World News // 1 day ago
Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, including Princes William and Harry, stood vigil at her casket in a ceremony honoring the late British ruler during her lying in state Saturday in London.
Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
World News // 1 day ago
Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held on Saturday despite sporadic shelling, a day after intense fighting between the former Soviet republics killed dozens, Western reports indicated.
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
World News // 1 day ago
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
World News // 1 day ago
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia, Putin meets with Azerbaijan president amid latest clashes
Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia, Putin meets with Azerbaijan president amid latest clashes
Authorities: Three dead in Colorado mid-air collision
Authorities: Three dead in Colorado mid-air collision
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement