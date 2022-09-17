Advertisement
World News
Sept. 17, 2022 / 8:03 PM

Guinness World Records confirms flight of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as most tracked ever

By Adam Schrader
The flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Scotland to London on Tuesday was the most-tracked ever recorded, according to data from Flightradar24. Photo courtesy of Flightradar24
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Scotland to London on Tuesday was the most-tracked ever recorded, Guinness World Records confirmed Friday.

The Royal Air Force Globemaster C-17 aircraft took off from Edinburgh Airport in Scotland at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday and landed at RAF Northolt just over an hour later.

The record keepers confirmed data from Flightradar24, an online flight tracker, which showed that 4.79 million users kept up with the progress of the queen's final flight and that around 6 million people had tried to click in within the first minute of the plane's transponder activating.

The flight carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II "shattered the record" for the most tracked flight of all time, nearly doubling the record set just last month by Nancy Pelosi on her flight to Taiwan, a news release from Flightradar24 reads.

RELATED Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault

Ian Petchenik with Flightradar24 said on the company's podcast AvTalk that the company expected it to be a "very well-tracked flight."

"It was well tracked but much more well tracked than we thought it would be," Petchenik said on the podcast.

Petchenik said that the flight was so well-tracked that it caused logistical problems for Flightradar24's platform. The flight can still be tracked on the company's website.

RELATED Buckingham Palace details queen's Monday funeral

"The problem here is that it wasn't a few hundred thousand," Petchenik said. "It was 6 million people."

He added that there were another 200,000 people incorrectly tracking a Turkish Airlines flight sitting on the ground at Edinburgh. About 600,000 were successful before the site implemented "traffic calming measures."

Officials reopen long line to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket, warn of 24-hour wait

Latest Headlines

Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony
World News // 11 hours ago
Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, including Princes William and Harry, stood vigil at her casket in a ceremony honoring the late British ruler during her lying in state Saturday in London.
Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
World News // 7 hours ago
Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held on Saturday despite sporadic shelling, a day after intense fighting between the former Soviet republics killed dozens, Western reports indicated.
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
World News // 8 hours ago
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
World News // 8 hours ago
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday.
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
World News // 9 hours ago
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor Munich tapped the first keg of beer.
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
World News // 9 hours ago
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Russia will continue to defend the Luhansk region in Eastern Ukraine, but it is unclear whether its forces have sufficient reserves or adequate morale to prevail, British defense officials said Saturday.
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
World News // 21 hours ago
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- One man was detained for allegedly trying to touch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin just days after another man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in line to see her lying in state.
Pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
World News // 1 day ago
Pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The British pound sank to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly four decades on Friday, after renewed fears of a recession for the UK economy.
More than 1,000 flights cancelled in France due to strikes
World News // 1 day ago
More than 1,000 flights cancelled in France due to strikes
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 flights in France were cancelled Friday, as air traffic controllers went on a one-day strike to demand higher wages.
Japan braces for flooding, destructive winds from Typhoon Nanmadol
World News // 1 day ago
Japan braces for flooding, destructive winds from Typhoon Nanmadol
Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation into early next week.
