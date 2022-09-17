Advertisement
World News
Sept. 17, 2022 / 1:25 PM

Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

By Matt Bernardini
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Tajikistani counterpart Emomali Rahmon (R) attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. Moscow has called for a stop to the fighting between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Photo by Kyrgyzstan Presidency Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5a5f81473ec931cd3b224b6aefc05ba7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Tajikistani counterpart Emomali Rahmon (R) attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. Moscow has called for a stop to the fighting between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Photo by Kyrgyzstan Presidency Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held on Saturday despite sporadic shelling, a day after intense fighting between the former Soviet republics killed dozens, Western reports indicated.

Tajik border guards said the situation between the Central Asian neighbors was "relatively stable," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Advertisement

Tranquility was evident overnight Saturday and into the morning following an intense round of negotiations between security officials from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, according to Eurasianet, a U.S.-based independent news organization.

However, both sides accused the other of cease-fire violations. Taj border guards said Kyrgyz soldiers had violated it, while Kyrgyz border guards said a village was briefly shelled, the report said.

Both countries have clashed over a border dispute in the past week, with Kyrgyz border personnel accusing Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers and mortars. Tajikistan has said that Kyrgyz forces bombed an outpost and seven villages.

Kyrgyzstan reported 24 deaths and 87 wounded. Its hospitals and clinics have treated 103 people, authorities said.

Tajik officials reported that 23 civilians and eight military personnel ad been killed since Sept. 14.

Russia called for a halt in the fighting on Friday, as both countries still host Russian military bases.

Advertisement

Fighting also broke out this week among two other former Soviet countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan. On Tuesday Azerbaijan targeted Armenian forces near the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which the two sides fought over as recently as 2020.

Read More

Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan Russian-led troops to leave Kazakhstan in two days Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests

Latest Headlines

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
World News // 2 hours ago
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
World News // 2 hours ago
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday.
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
World News // 3 hours ago
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor Munich tapped the first keg of beer.
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
World News // 4 hours ago
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Russia will continue to defend the Luhansk region in Eastern Ukraine, but it is unclear whether its forces have sufficient reserves or adequate morale to prevail, British defense officials said Saturday.
King Charles, Prince William greet mourners standing in miles-long line
World News // 5 hours ago
King Charles, Prince William greet mourners standing in miles-long line
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Saturday greeted people who endured cold overnight temperatures while waiting in line to view the the casket of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she lay in state in London. 
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
World News // 15 hours ago
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- One man was detained for allegedly trying to touch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin just days after another man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in line to see her lying in state.
Pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
World News // 19 hours ago
Pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The British pound sank to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly four decades on Friday, after renewed fears of a recession for the UK economy.
More than 1,000 flights cancelled in France due to strikes
World News // 22 hours ago
More than 1,000 flights cancelled in France due to strikes
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 flights in France were cancelled Friday, as air traffic controllers went on a one-day strike to demand higher wages.
Japan braces for flooding, destructive winds from Typhoon Nanmadol
World News // 23 hours ago
Japan braces for flooding, destructive winds from Typhoon Nanmadol
Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation into early next week.
Buckingham Palace details queen's Monday funeral
World News // 23 hours ago
Buckingham Palace details queen's Monday funeral
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- After days of extensive ceremonies following her death, Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will happen Monday. The massive event has forced Heathrow Airport to cancel 15% of flights on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement