King Charles, Prince William greet mourners standing in miles-long line

Britain's King Charles III (L) greets people in the queue to see Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the south bank in London on Saturday. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Saturday greeted people who endured cold overnight temperatures while waiting in line to view the the casket of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she lay in state in London. Charles and his son, Prince William, met with members of the British public waiting in the miles-long line at the Albert Embankment on the south side of the Thames River near Lambeth Bridge, shaking hands accepting condolences from them. Advertisement

Some visitors shouted "God save the King" as Charles moved down the line of mourners while William issued apologies for the wait as the public continued to file past the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall, The Guardian reported.

A video clip posted by the BBC on Twitter showed Charles and William shaking hands as spontaneous cheers issued from the those waiting to pay their respects.

The King greets people currently queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Latest https://t.co/mVlxDQ7xNW pic.twitter.com/SEeajLpA5E— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 17, 2022

British officials on Saturday estimated the wait time had risen to 16 hours, with end of the line forming in Southwark Park, about five miles east of Westminster Hall.

Advertisement

The new king and his siblings, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, held a brief vigil beside the coffin on Friday. His sons, Princes Andrew and Harry, are scheduled to do the same Saturday.

The Queen's funeral is set for Monday at Windsor Castle outside of London.

King Charles has a busy day lined up on Saturday, including late morning meeting with the nation's top military commanders at Buckingham Palace followed by a reception for the Governors General of the British Commonwealth.

Later in the afternoon he is to receive prime ministers from the Commonwealth nations, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern.

United Kingdom mourns Queen Elizabeth II