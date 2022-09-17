Advertisement
World News
Sept. 17, 2022 / 12:03 PM

Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday.

At a news conference, Japan Meteorological Agency officials called for the highest level of caution and issued a special warning for the Kagoshima Prefecture and the northern Kyushu region as Typhoon Nanmadol bears down.

The two areas could see fierce winds, large waves and high tide surges, they said.

The special warning for the Kagoshima Prefecture is the first such warning ever issued for the region. Some officials have said that the prefecture could see large-scale disasters that have not been experienced in decades.

The typhoon is packing winds of up to 123 mph with maximum gusts up to 170 mph. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the weekend for southern Japan.

The storm will probably head back out to sea on Wednesday or Thursday.

