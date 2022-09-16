Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 12:22 PM

World Bank forecast indicates possible global recession in 2023

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Friday. A new study by the World Bank urges policymakers around the world to focus less on consumption and more on increasing production. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6925f700da3b8ad366c4a1036945fa61/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Friday. A new study by the World Bank urges policymakers around the world to focus less on consumption and more on increasing production. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Rising interest rates and various market conditions around the world could lead to a global recession next year, according to an analysis by the World Bank.

The institution said policy actions amid a string of financial crises in emerging markets and developing economies, along with central banks hiking interest rates to control inflation, could make the difference between a recession and no recession.

Advertisement

If there is a global recession in 2023, the analysis said it could do "lasting harm."

The analysis noted that interest rates have gone up worldwide recently "with a degree of synchronicity not seen over the past five decades."

RELATED Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'

"Global growth is slowing sharply, with further slowing likely as more countries fall into recession," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.

"My deep concern is that these trends will persist, with long-lasting consequences that are devastating for people in emerging market and developing economies."

The World Bank said its global growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023 have been downgraded significantly since the beginning of this year. It noted that every global recession over the last 50 years was immediately preceded by significant weakening the year before.

Advertisement

"Policymakers need to navigate a narrow path that requires a comprehensive set of demand- and supply-side measures," the World Bank's report said. "On the demand side, monetary policy must be employed consistently to restore, in a timely manner, price stability.

"Fiscal policy needs to prioritize medium-term debt sustainability while providing targeted support to vulnerable groups."

The World Bank study relies on data from previous recessions to analyze and project possible scenarios over the next two years.

RELATED Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020

The present economic slowdown, it noted, calls for a change in focus in countries around the world. It said policymakers now are focusing too much on inflation and less consumer spending. Lower consumer spending, if demand is greater than supply, can make inflation worse.

"To achieve low inflation rates, currency stability and faster growth, policymakers could shift their focus from reducing consumption to boosting production," Malpass said.

"Policies should seek to generate additional investment and improve productivity and capital allocation, which are critical for growth and poverty reduction."

Read More

Like the U.S., Britain saw inflation slow a bit during August amid economic concerns

Latest Headlines

Officials reopen long line to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket, warn of 24-hour wait
World News // 4 hours ago
Officials reopen long line to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket, warn of 24-hour wait
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- So many people are turning out to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket as she lies in state that officials on Friday temporarily paused, and later reopened, the line when the wait time became exceedingly long.
At least 10 dead after 'tsunami' of flooding in central Italy
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 10 dead after 'tsunami' of flooding in central Italy
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Several people have died in central Italy after heavy rains produced flash flooding that also cut power and made water supplies unusable, authorities said.
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
World News // 3 hours ago
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Germany seized three Moscow-linked oil refineries in its country on Friday, in an escalation of the energy war between Russia and European countries in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.
Upcoming BTS concert in Busan causing headaches for city
World News // 3 hours ago
Upcoming BTS concert in Busan causing headaches for city
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is slated for a mega-concert next month in Busan to help support the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, but it's causing some big headaches for the port city.
2 police officers stabbed in London's West End, taken to hospital
World News // 5 hours ago
2 police officers stabbed in London's West End, taken to hospital
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Two police officers in central London were hospitalized Friday after they were stabbed in a random attack in the city's West End, authorities said.
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities say that a burial site with at least 440 unmarked graves has been found in a city in eastern Ukraine, which was recently among the many areas retaken from Russian forces.
Putin-Xi relationship a threat to international peace, Taiwan says
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin-Xi relationship a threat to international peace, Taiwan says
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Taiwan on Friday called the growing ties between Russia and China a threat to global peace and said that the international community should join together to "prevent the expansion of authoritarianism."
Tropical storm conditions could hit Puerto Rico late Saturday
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical storm conditions could hit Puerto Rico late Saturday
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Tropical storm conditions are now forecast to hit the Leeward Islands by Friday night, possibly reaching the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday and Puerto Rico by Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.
Prince William, Kate Middleton view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 17 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton took their first official outing as the prince and princess of Wales on Thursday to view flower tributes for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
World News // 1 day ago
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were to meet one-on-one Thursday in Uzbekistan during a regional security summit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement