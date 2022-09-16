Trending
Sept. 16, 2022 / 7:40 AM

2 police officers stabbed in London's West End, taken to hospital

By A.L. Lee
1/2
A forensic team investigates the scene of a stabbing attack in central London, Britain, on Friday. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE
A forensic team investigates the scene of a stabbing attack in central London, Britain, on Friday. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Two police officers in central London were hospitalized Friday after they were stabbed in a random attack in the city's West End, authorities said.

The attack occurred as thousands of Britons nearby lined up for miles to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket as she lies in state at Westminster Hall ahead of Monday's funeral. Officials said the stabbing was not related to the queen's memorial.

Police on Friday were still trying to piece together the events that led up to the stabbing. Officials said that police had encountered the suspect after receiving a call to investigate an incident early Friday.

The officers used a stun gun to subdue the knife-wielding man before taking him into custody. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was injured and taken to hospital. He faces charges of assaulting emergency workers and causing grievous bodily harm.

Prince William, Kate Middleton view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

The officers, a man and a woman, were both taken to hospital but both are expected to survive.

A motive for the crime is also still under investigation, as authorities aren't sure whether the officers were specifically targeted or if they were random targets. Officials, however, said they don't think the stabbing is terror-related.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack "utterly appalling."

Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing

"These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country," he said according to The Guardian.

"Attacks against the police will not be tolerated and any perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted," Khan said in a tweet early Friday. "I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law."

Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad and in defining what it means to be king

Latest Headlines

Officials pause long line in London to view queen's casket after wait time exceeds 14 hours
World News // 15 minutes ago
Officials pause long line in London to view queen's casket after wait time exceeds 14 hours
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- So many people are turning out to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket as she lies in state that officials on Friday temporarily paused the long line when the wait time reached about 14 hours.
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities say that a burial site with at least 440 unmarked graves has been found in a city in eastern Ukraine, which was recently among the many areas retaken from Russian forces.
Putin-Xi relationship a threat to international peace, Taiwan says
World News // 3 hours ago
Putin-Xi relationship a threat to international peace, Taiwan says
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Taiwan on Friday called the growing ties between Russia and China a threat to global peace and said that the international community should join together to "prevent the expansion of authoritarianism."
Tropical storm conditions could hit Puerto Rico late Saturday
World News // 19 hours ago
Tropical storm conditions could hit Puerto Rico late Saturday
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Tropical storm conditions are now forecast to hit the Leeward Islands by Friday night, possibly reaching the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday and Puerto Rico by Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.
Prince William, Kate Middleton view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 13 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton took their first official outing as the prince and princess of Wales on Thursday to view flower tributes for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
World News // 1 day ago
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were to meet one-on-one Thursday in Uzbekistan during a regional security summit.
LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project
World News // 17 hours ago
LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Group will be working with the Parsons School of Design in New York to develop artificial intelligence that can help people learn art and design.
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Ukraine medic who treated casualties in dangerous areas for weeks described to U.S. lawmakers on Thursday the horrors of Russia's ongoing war and what prisoners face in captivity.
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
World News // 19 hours ago
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London Thursday grew to more than 4 miles long as tens of thousands of mourners paid last respects.
Ukraine President Zelensky condemns Russia for attacking his hometown
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine President Zelensky condemns Russia for attacking his hometown
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Russian rocket fire destroyed a dam in the largest city in central Ukraine on Thursday, a response from Moscow to Kyiv's counteroffensive that has retaken thousands of square miles of territory.
