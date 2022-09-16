2 police officers stabbed in London's West End, taken to hospital

1/2

A forensic team investigates the scene of a stabbing attack in central London, Britain, on Friday. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Two police officers in central London were hospitalized Friday after they were stabbed in a random attack in the city's West End, authorities said. The attack occurred as thousands of Britons nearby lined up for miles to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket as she lies in state at Westminster Hall ahead of Monday's funeral. Officials said the stabbing was not related to the queen's memorial.

Police on Friday were still trying to piece together the events that led up to the stabbing. Officials said that police had encountered the suspect after receiving a call to investigate an incident early Friday.

The officers used a stun gun to subdue the knife-wielding man before taking him into custody. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was injured and taken to hospital. He faces charges of assaulting emergency workers and causing grievous bodily harm.

The officers, a man and a woman, were both taken to hospital but both are expected to survive.

A motive for the crime is also still under investigation, as authorities aren't sure whether the officers were specifically targeted or if they were random targets. Officials, however, said they don't think the stabbing is terror-related.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack "utterly appalling."

"These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country," he said according to The Guardian.

"Attacks against the police will not be tolerated and any perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted," Khan said in a tweet early Friday. "I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law."