Buckingham Palace details queen's Monday funeral

People file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II who will lie in state in Westminster Hall in London for four days. The coffin is draped with the Royal Standard on which lie the Instruments of State, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre. A continuous vigil is being kept by The King's Body Guards of the Honorable Corps of Gentleman at Arms, The Royal Company of Archers, The Yeomen of the Guard assisted by the Yeomen Warders of the Tower of London and by Officers of the Household on September 15, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- After days of extensive ceremonies following her death, Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will happen Monday. The massive event has forced Heathrow Airport to cancel 15% of flights on Monday as mourners from around the world arrive in London for the funeral. Buckingham Palace has released details of how the funeral will unfold Monday. Advertisement

On Monday morning, heads of state and foreign royals will travel together to Westminster Abbey, which will open at 8 a.m. local time. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

British taxpayers will pay millions of dollars for her funeral. The British government hasn't released the exact cost, but according to the New York Times, the queen mother's funeral in 2002 was estimated to have cost more than $5 million.

According to a Buckingham Palace statement, the queen's coffin will arrive Monday in a procession at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey. The procession will include the king, members of the royal family and members of the king's household.

The state funeral service will be attended by heads of state and foreign government representatives, foreign royals and British government representatives.

The funeral will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster with the sermon delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The service will end at approximately 11:55 a.m. London time.

There will be 2 minutes of silence throughout the United Kingdom and then the British national anthem will be played at noon, according to the Buckingham Palace statement.

Following the service, the queen's coffin will move in a procession to Wellington Arch. Minute guns will be fired by the King's Troop, and Royal House Artillery. Big Ben will toll throughout the procession's duration.

There will be another procession to St. George's Chapel, followed by more firing of guns.

A Committal Service will then be held starting at 4 p.m. local time. That service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and will feature prayers and singing by the choir of St., George's chapel.

As the queen's coffin is lowered into the royal vault, the Sovereign's Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce a blessing, followed again by the national anthem.

A private burial will happen later Monday night in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The queen will be buried "together with the Duke of Edinburgh," according to Buckingham Palace.