Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault

1/2

People file past the coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days. Her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday and is expected to be attended by leaders from all around the world. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- One man was detained for allegedly trying to touch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin just days after another man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in line to see her lying in state. The man was detained just before 10 p.m. on Friday after he allegedly ran up to the steps of the catafalque and touched the queen's coffin just hours after King Charles III as well as Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood around it, Metropolitan Police officials told The Guardian. Advertisement

Police officials said the man, who has not been identified, is in custody and arrested for "an offense under the Public Order Act."

"Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance," a statement from Scotland Yard reads.

His arrest came after Adio Adeshine, 19, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of a sexual harm prevention order for allegedly exposing himself and pushing himself into two women waiting in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday, The Hill reported Friday.

Advertisement

"As those present in the queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement.

So many people are turning out to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket that officials on Friday temporarily paused, and later reopened, the line to London's Westminster Hall when the wait time became exceedingly long. At one point, the wait was estimated to be 14 hours.