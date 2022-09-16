Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- One man was detained for allegedly trying to touch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin just days after another man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in line to see her lying in state.
The man was detained just before 10 p.m. on Friday after he allegedly ran up to the steps of the catafalque and touched the queen's coffin just hours after King Charles III as well as Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood around it, Metropolitan Police officials told The Guardian.