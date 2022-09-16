Trending
World News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row

By Clyde Hughes
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 16. He announced the seizure of three Russian refineries in Germany on Friday. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/08828aecf8a9d48de6f09cd547771888/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Germany seized three Moscow-linked oil refineries in its country on Friday, in an escalation of the energy war between Russia and European countries in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

The German government placed shares of the refineries PCK Schwedt, MiRo in Karlsruhe and Bayernoil in Vohburg under its control. All three are owned by the Russian energy company Rosneft.

"The decision is accompanied by a comprehensive package for the future, which will provide a transformational boost for the region and support the refinery to ensure the supply of oil via alternative supply routes," Germany's economy ministry said in a translated statement.

The European Union has accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon of war, with Russia limiting its supply of natural gas to the countries in response to sanctions placed on the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED European Central Bank raises interest rates by three-quarters of a point

The European Union has committed to slashing its dependence on Russian oil, claiming it has fueled Moscow's war against Ukraine. Rosneft Deutschland is one of the largest oil processors in Germany, making up 12% of the country's processing capacity.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was doing everything possible to ensure Germany's energy security since Russia was no longer a reliable energy supplier.

He said taking the plants was a "far-reaching energy policy decision to protect" the country. Scholz said the Schwedt refinery in the eastern state of Brandenburg, supplies 90% of fuel to the German capital of Berlin.

Scholtz also announced a $997 million "future package" for eastern German states over several years following Rosneft decision.

RELATED Germany rejects Polish report saying it owes World War II reparations

France backs EU windfall tax to ease soaring energy prices

