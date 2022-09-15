Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns Russia for attacking his hometown

1/4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Izyum, Ukraine, on Wednesday. The city was recently retaken by Ukrainian troops. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Russian rocket fire destroyed a dam in the largest city in central Ukraine on Thursday, a response from Moscow for Kyiv's surprising counteroffensive this month that has retaken thousands of square miles from Russian forces. The attack targeted a reservoir dam in Kryvyi Rih, which is located in the south-central part of the country. Ukrainian officials said that the attack disrupted water supplies that depend on the reservoir and prompted evacuations in nearby towns. Advertisement

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- who was born in Kryvyi Rih -- called Thursday's strike "yet another vile Russian act."

"Russian missiles targeting Kryvyi Rih ... the objects that have no military value at all," he said according to The Guardian. "in fact, hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose.

"You are weaklings waging a war against civilians; scoundrels who, having fled the battlefield, are trying to do harm from somewhere far away."

Zelensky spoke from the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum -- one of the largest cities recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops.

Before Russia began the fighting in February, roughly 600,000 people lived in Kryvyi Rih, which is located about 215 miles southeast of Kyiv. Zelensky was born in the city in 1978 when Ukraine was part of the former Soviet Union.

Ukrainian officials said the rocket attack caused "extensive flooding" and destroyed a pumping station on the Inhulets River. Floodwaters entered more than 100 homes in the area and cut off a critical escape route.

"The river broke through the dam and overflowed its banks,"Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun said in a tweet. "Residential buildings are just a few meters away from the river."

Crews arrived quickly to repair the dam and a top Krivyi Rih official said that the repairs immediately helped to ease the flooding.

Ukraine launched its lightning counteroffensive this month in the northeast close to Ukraine-controlled Kharkiv, and in the south close to Russian-held Kherson. The success of the operation surprised many, including Moscow. Russia has tried, but failed to win control of the Kharkiv area since the war began on Feb. 24.