Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns Russia for attacking his hometown

"Russian missiles targeting Kryvyi Rih ... the objects that have no military value at all," he said according to The Guardian. "in fact, hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose.
"You are weaklings waging a war against civilians; scoundrels who, having fled the battlefield, are trying to do harm from somewhere far away."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a photo during a visit in Izyum, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Zelensky was born in Kryvyi Rih in 1978 when Ukraine was part of the former Soviet Union. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
Before Russia began the fighting in February, roughly 600,000 people lived in Kryvyi Rih, which is located about 215 miles southeast of Kyiv. Zelensky was born in the city in 1978 when Ukraine was part of the former Soviet Union.
Ukrainian officials said the rocket attack caused "extensive flooding" and destroyed a pumping station on the Inhulets River. Floodwaters entered more than 100 homes in the area and cut off a critical escape route.
"The river broke through the dam and overflowed its banks,"Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun said in a tweet. "Residential buildings are just a few meters away from the river."
Crews arrived quickly to repair the dam and a top Krivyi Rih official said that the repairs immediately helped to ease the flooding.
Ukraine launched its lightning counteroffensive this month in the northeast close to Ukraine-controlled Kharkiv, and in the south close to Russian-held Kherson. The success of the operation surprised many, including Moscow. Russia has tried, but failed to win control of the Kharkiv area since the war began on Feb. 24.