Sept. 15, 2022 / 12:33 PM

Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing

By Doug Cunningham
The line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was over 4 miles long and growing Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2d4fde22dc69afc77b09d07da07638c5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was over 4 miles long and growing Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London Thursday grew to more than 4 miles long as tens of thousands of mourners paid their last respects.

According to Sky News, the line stretched from Westminster Hall past Tower Bridge and continued to grow. By 10 a.m. the line was over 3 miles long, reaching 4 miles by 1 p.m.

Amy Harris, a 34-year-old who traveled to London from Birmingham to join the line, described what it was like for her.

"When you're able to go in and have a moment and look at it and reflect...the serenity of it - to be able to pay your respects in such a serene place, it's very peaceful," she said.

The British Royal Family Thursday released more detail about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

In a statement, they said the state funeral will happen at Westminster Abbey Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. There will be a Committal Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor later that day.

"The Queen Lies-in-State in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, having arrived in Procession from Buckingham Palace yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 14th September," the Royal Family statement said.

A continuous vigil of the queen's coffin is being kept by the The King's Body Guards at Westminster Palace.

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping attend regional security summit
World News // 4 hours ago
Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping attend regional security summit
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were to meet one-on-one Thursday in Uzbekistan during a regional security summit.
Ukraine President Zelensky condemns Russia for attacking his hometown
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine President Zelensky condemns Russia for attacking his hometown
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Russian rocket fire destroyed a dam in the largest city in central Ukraine on Thursday, a response from Moscow to Kyiv's counteroffensive that has retaken thousands of square miles of territory.
South Korea police arrest woman for killing two children in New Zealand
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea police arrest woman for killing two children in New Zealand
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean police on Thursday arrested a woman believed to be the mother of two long-dead children whose bodies were found last month stuffed in suitcases at a New Zealand storage unit.
Samsung Electronics to invest $5B in 2050 zero-emissions plan
World News // 7 hours ago
Samsung Electronics to invest $5B in 2050 zero-emissions plan
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Technology giant Samsung Electronics announced a new green strategy Wednesday, which includes a $5 billion investment, to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken 3,000 square miles from Russia, moving 'toward victory'
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken 3,000 square miles from Russia, moving 'toward victory'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that his country is moving in the right direction following a highly successful counteroffensive this month that has retaken thousands of square miles of territory.
Right-wing coalition wins Sweden's election
World News // 18 hours ago
Right-wing coalition wins Sweden's election
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Prime Minister of Sweden said Wednesday she will resign, after her party was defeated by a loose coalition of right-wing parties.
EU commission president promises to reform energy markets
World News // 18 hours ago
EU commission president promises to reform energy markets
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to reform the European Union's electricity market by focusing more on renewable energy.
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
World News // 19 hours ago
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side in London on Wednesday, accompanying the coffin of their grandmother together, in much the same way the brothers did 25 years ago for their mother's funeral.
European Commission proposes ban on forced labor products
World News // 21 hours ago
European Commission proposes ban on forced labor products
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed implementing a ban on products within the European Union that are manufactured using forced labor.
Rare ancient coin looted in Israel returned to country
World News // 22 hours ago
Rare ancient coin looted in Israel returned to country
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A rare 2,000-year-old Israeli coin that circulated on the illicit antiquities market for at least two decades made its way back to the country this week.
