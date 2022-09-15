Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London Thursday grew to more than 4 miles long as tens of thousands of mourners paid their last respects.

According to Sky News, the line stretched from Westminster Hall past Tower Bridge and continued to grow. By 10 a.m. the line was over 3 miles long, reaching 4 miles by 1 p.m.

Amy Harris, a 34-year-old who traveled to London from Birmingham to join the line, described what it was like for her.

"When you're able to go in and have a moment and look at it and reflect...the serenity of it - to be able to pay your respects in such a serene place, it's very peaceful," she said.

The British Royal Family Thursday released more detail about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

In a statement, they said the state funeral will happen at Westminster Abbey Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. There will be a Committal Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor later that day.