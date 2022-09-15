Prince William, Kate Middleton view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

1/3

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton took their first official outing as the prince and princess of Wales on Thursday to view flower tributes for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo courtesy of Royal Family/Twitter

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton took their first official outing as the prince and princess of Wales on Thursday to view flower tributes for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. William and Kate walked outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House to view the piles of bouquets left by British mourners and speak with members of the public paying their respects, according to a statement from the royal family. Advertisement

"Thank you to everyone in Sandringham today," William and Kate said on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last week. She was 96. William was made prince of Wales upon the accession of his father to the throne, as the new heir apparent to the crown.

"You can tell William is his mother's son. He was chatting so easily and very sincere," Sharon Clouting, 64, told People.

Prince Edward, earl of Wessex and the youngest sibling of King Charles III, visited Manchester with his wife Sophie, the countess of Wessex, where they met members of the public in St. Ann's Square.

Anne, princess royal, visited Glasgow on Thursday where she met with representatives from The Queen's Scottish Patronages.

"Members of the royal family were able to meet members of the public and see some of the many tributes which have been left in memory of Her Majesty The Queen," a statement from the royal family reads.

William and Kate, as the new prince and princess of Wales, are focused on "deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time," a royal source told People.

Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, held the title of Princess of Wales before her death 25 years ago.