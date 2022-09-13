Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 8:52 AM

Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze on Monday at a police building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, that was hit by Russian rocket fire. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze on Monday at a police building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, that was hit by Russian rocket fire. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces kept up the pressure on retreating Russian troops on Tuesday in the country's northeast and military officials said that Kyiv's counteroffensive has regained more than 2,400 square miles of territory.

Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive has been a stunning and unexpected setback for the Russian military and experts say it could mark a turning point in the war, which has been going for almost seven months.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his military has made territorial gains and liberated several settlements, but it still does not have complete control of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country. Since the beginning of the fighting in February, Russia has been unable to seize control of Kharkiv.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces are also making concerted efforts in the east and south.

RELATED Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said many areas are still contested.

"The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond -- all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation," Malyar said according to The Guardian.

"It is still early to say full control has been established over Kharkiv region. Our strength stems from the fact that we are very motivated and that we plan operations thoroughly."

A woman walks through a heavily damaged school for visually impaired children, following a Russian rocket strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 7. File Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukrainian border officials released a video that shows Ukrainian troops in the northern town of Vovchansk tearing down Russian banners and burning the Russian flag after it was liberated. Vovchansk is near Ukraine's border with Russia.

Despite Moscow's recent setbacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday doubled down and said Russia is determined to stay the course.

"[Russia will continue fighting] until the goals that have been set are achieved," Peskov said according to The Washington Post.

RELATED Ukraine Defense Ministry compares Russian invasion to 9/11

Russia has failed to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and since the spring has been fighting to control Ukraine's Donbas region in the east. The Donbas is comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian officials also said on Tuesday that forces shot down an Iran-made drone that was used by Russia near Kupyansk. Intelligence sources have said that Tehran was providing drone equipment to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

"Analysis of the appearance of the wing elements of the drone allows us to say with certainty that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian UAV for the first time," Ukraine's Strategic Communication Directorate said according to CNN.

Read More

Russian lies could undermine international arms control agreements

Latest Headlines

King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
World News // 40 minutes ago
King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- King Charles III traveled to Northern Ireland on Tuesday for his first official state visit as British monarch, where he will hold a series of high-level political meetings and attend a memorial service for the queen.
Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
World News // 2 hours ago
Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Social media giant Facebook has turned over "millions of items" to United Nations investigators that may support charges of war crimes and genocide against Myanmar's military, a top human rights offical said.
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction."
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
World News // 7 hours ago
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted early Tuesday along their shared border, with both countries trading accusations that the other provoked the confrontation.
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
World News // 9 hours ago
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Two people were killed, including a police officer, and three others were wounded in a shooting spree throughout the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
World News // 23 hours ago
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
World News // 16 hours ago
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Modern slavery has surged in recent years with 50 million people worldwide forced into labor and marriages, according to a new report published Monday.
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III led the procession of his mother's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday and a weeklong commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A slew of world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who once called for an end to the British monarchy, are expected to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
World News // 21 hours ago
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Officials said on Monday that parliamentary elections in Sweden on Sunday were too close to call and the winners won't be announced until at least the middle of this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement