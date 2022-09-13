Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze on Monday at a police building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, that was hit by Russian rocket fire. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces are also making concerted efforts in the east and south.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said many areas are still contested.
"The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond -- all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation," Malyar said according to The Guardian.
"It is still early to say full control has been established over Kharkiv region. Our strength stems from the fact that we are very motivated and that we plan operations thoroughly."
A woman walks through a heavily damaged school for visually impaired children, following a Russian rocket strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 7. File Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
Meanwhile, Ukrainian border officials released a video that shows Ukrainian troops in the northern town of Vovchansk tearing down Russian banners and burning the Russian flag after it was liberated. Vovchansk is near Ukraine's border with Russia.
"[Russia will continue fighting] until the goals that have been set are achieved," Peskov said according to The Washington Post.
Russia has failed to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and since the spring has been fighting to control Ukraine's Donbas region in the east. The Donbas is comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
"Analysis of the appearance of the wing elements of the drone allows us to say with certainty that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian UAV for the first time," Ukraine's Strategic Communication Directorate said according to CNN.