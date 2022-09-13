Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast

1/4

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze on Monday at a police building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, that was hit by Russian rocket fire. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces kept up the pressure on retreating Russian troops on Tuesday in the country's northeast and military officials said that Kyiv's counteroffensive has regained more than 2,400 square miles of territory. Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive has been a stunning and unexpected setback for the Russian military and experts say it could mark a turning point in the war, which has been going for almost seven months. Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his military has made territorial gains and liberated several settlements, but it still does not have complete control of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country. Since the beginning of the fighting in February, Russia has been unable to seize control of Kharkiv.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces are also making concerted efforts in the east and south.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said many areas are still contested.

"The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond -- all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation," Malyar said according to The Guardian.

"It is still early to say full control has been established over Kharkiv region. Our strength stems from the fact that we are very motivated and that we plan operations thoroughly."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian border officials released a video that shows Ukrainian troops in the northern town of Vovchansk tearing down Russian banners and burning the Russian flag after it was liberated. Vovchansk is near Ukraine's border with Russia.

Despite Moscow's recent setbacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday doubled down and said Russia is determined to stay the course.

"[Russia will continue fighting] until the goals that have been set are achieved," Peskov said according to The Washington Post.

Russia has failed to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and since the spring has been fighting to control Ukraine's Donbas region in the east. The Donbas is comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian officials also said on Tuesday that forces shot down an Iran-made drone that was used by Russia near Kupyansk. Intelligence sources have said that Tehran was providing drone equipment to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

"Analysis of the appearance of the wing elements of the drone allows us to say with certainty that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian UAV for the first time," Ukraine's Strategic Communication Directorate said according to CNN.