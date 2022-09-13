Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 4:07 AM

North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
South Korea's defense ministry warned Tuesday that North Korea's new hardline nuclear policy would send it on a "path of self-destruction." File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
South Korea's defense ministry warned Tuesday that North Korea's new hardline nuclear policy would send it on a "path of self-destruction." File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction."

"We warn that if North Korea attempts the use of nuclear weapons, it will face an overwhelming response from the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and the North Korean regime will be on a path of self-destruction," defense ministry spokesman Moon Hong-sik said at a press briefing.

Advertisement

Pyongyang announced a new law Friday that officially declared the secretive regime a nuclear weapons state and gave it the right to automatically launch nuclear strikes to protect itself.

In a policy speech Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the country would "never give up" its nuclear weapons.

RELATED North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes

"There will never be such a thing as our abandonment of the nuclear weapons or denuclearization first, nor will there be any negotiations to this end or bargaining chip in these processes," he said, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Seoul's defense ministry said that the hardline stance would backfire for Pyongyang.

"The measures taken by North Korea will further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, lead to isolation from the international community and exacerbate the suffering of the North Korean people," Moon said.

Advertisement

The sharp words came in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer last month of "audacious" economic assistance in exchange for the North dismantling its nuclear arsenal.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of Kim Jong Un, flatly rejected the proposal, calling it "the height of absurdity" and declaring Yoon "childish."

Yoon has generally taken a stronger stance against North Korea than his engagement-focused predecessor, former President Moon Jae-in. Under his administration, Seoul and Washington have ramped up military engagement, including a return to full-scale field exercises last month, which drew a furious reaction from Pyongyang.

RELATED U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea

North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile tests this year and experts say the secretive state appears poised for its seventh nuclear detonation at any time.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Washington remains "fully committed to the defense of [South Korea], using the full range of defense capabilities."

Read More

Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families

Latest Headlines

Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
World News // 3 hours ago
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted early Tuesday along their shared border, with both countries trading accusations that the other provoked the confrontation.
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
World News // 4 hours ago
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Two people were killed, including a police officer, and three others were wounded in a shooting spree throughout the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
World News // 19 hours ago
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
World News // 12 hours ago
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Modern slavery has surged in recent years with 50 million people worldwide forced into labor and marriages, according to a new report published Monday.
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
World News // 20 hours ago
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III led the procession of his mother's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday and a weeklong commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
World News // 14 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A slew of world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who once called for an end to the British monarchy, are expected to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
World News // 17 hours ago
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Officials said on Monday that parliamentary elections in Sweden on Sunday were too close to call and the winners won't be announced until at least the middle of this week.
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that its forces have captured more territory as part of its lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country that has surprised many, including Moscow.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis will live with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as questions remain about who will take care of her other two dogs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement