Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 8:12 AM

King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch

By A.L. Lee
1/7
Britain's King Charles III inspects an honor guard as he arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday. Photo courtesy of UK Minister of Defense | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/52dad8697ce4f01a402e2bf434cd135f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Britain's King Charles III inspects an honor guard as he arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday. Photo courtesy of UK Minister of Defense | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- King Charles III traveled to Northern Ireland Tuesday for his first official state visit as British monarch, where he will hold high-level political meetings and attend a memorial service for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The visit is the second stop along his royal tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom - - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Charles departed from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, with Camilla, the queen consort, en route to Belfast in the first visit to Northern Ireland by a British king in many decades.

Charles was expected to visit Hillsborough Castle in County Down to meet with the country's dignitaries and later attend a ceremony honoring the late queen at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden

Charles and Camilla were expected to attend the ceremony alongside Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Higgins, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss was also expected at the church.

Stormont's party leaders will be on hand, too, including Assembly speaker Alex Maskey, who will present the king with official condolences from the country.

Advertisement

Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland's new secretary, will meet privately with the royal couple ahead of their meeting with Michelle O'Neill, the first minister-designate of the Sinn Fein Irish republican party, which notably boycotted the queen's visit to Ireland in 2011.

At Hillsborough Castle, a 21-gun salute was fired in honor of the queen, and the Royal Standard flag was to be flown throughout the king's visit.

A public reception was planned at the castle later in the day.

RELATED King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland

Large crowds lined up along the Royal Hillsborough's main thoroughfares in anticipation of the king's arrival.

Charles' motorcade was to travel through the city along Main Street and Lisburn Street before heading off to Belfast on circuitous route through Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

The queen consort planned a private event at the Writer's Square in Belfast.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's draped casket continued to lie in state at Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral, where the public is paying respects for four days before her remains are moved to London for a state funeral on Monday.

Her daughter, Princess Anne, will accompany the coffin from the cathedral to Edinburgh airport. From there, the queen's remains will travel to Buckingham Palace, where the king and other members of the royal family will gather in tribute.

Advertisement

United Kingdom mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the public lay flowers, cards, teddy bears and more in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London's Green Park on September 12, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message

Latest Headlines

Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
World News // 2 hours ago
Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Social media giant Facebook has turned over "millions of items" to United Nations investigators that may support charges of war crimes and genocide against Myanmar's military, a top human rights offical said.
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction."
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
World News // 7 hours ago
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted early Tuesday along their shared border, with both countries trading accusations that the other provoked the confrontation.
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
World News // 9 hours ago
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Two people were killed, including a police officer, and three others were wounded in a shooting spree throughout the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
World News // 23 hours ago
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
World News // 16 hours ago
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Modern slavery has surged in recent years with 50 million people worldwide forced into labor and marriages, according to a new report published Monday.
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III led the procession of his mother's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday and a weeklong commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A slew of world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who once called for an end to the British monarchy, are expected to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
World News // 21 hours ago
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Officials said on Monday that parliamentary elections in Sweden on Sunday were too close to call and the winners won't be announced until at least the middle of this week.
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that its forces have captured more territory as part of its lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country that has surprised many, including Moscow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement