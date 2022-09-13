Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo

Kangaroo attacks on humans are exceedingly rare, but when they happen the animal can kill.

By A.L. Lee

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia say that an elderly man was killed this week by a kangaroo he'd been keeping as a pet -- in the country's first deadly kangaroo attack in more than 80 years.

Officials said the 77-year-old man had been keeping the kangaroo at his home in Redmond, a small town in far southwestern Australia located about 250 miles southeast of Perth. It's right on the coast of the Great Australian Bight.

Advertisement

A relative later found the man seriously injured. After the attack, authorities said, the kangaroo prevented emergency medics from getting close to the man to treat him -- forcing police to shoot and kill the animal.

"The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders," authorities said in a statement, according to The Independent.

Harboring native species as pets is restricted but not illegal in Australia.

Experts say that kangaroos -- the wild, bouncing animal that's synonymous with Australia -- almost never attack humans. In fact, the last time someone was killed by a kangaroo in Australia was 1936. He'd received serious head injuries and a broken jaw.

Advertisement

The type of wounds the elderly man received in this week's attack were not immediately known.

RELATED Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Australia's western grey kangaroo is relatively small in stature, averaging about 120 pounds and 4 feet in height. The animals appear cute and docile, but experts are reminding people that they are wild, built for fighting and can be especially hostile at times.

"I've seen it ... male kangaroos taking each other on and fighting," Hayley Shute, a scientist at Australian Reptile Park, said according to The Independent.

"Their nickname is 'the boxing kangaroo' and that's because they do kick. Their claws are really big, and they're muscly."

RELATED Louisiana kangaroo was released from enclosure by a parrot

While rare, there have been at least two other non-deadly kangaroo attacks in Australia this year.

In July, a 67-year-old woman received cuts and a broken leg in Queensland and a kangaroo inflicted serious head injuries to 3-year-old girl in New South Wales in March.

Nearly 50 million kangaroos live in the wild in Australia, but decades of urban development have severely curtailed their natural habitat.

RELATED Kangaroo wanders into warehouse office in Australia

Notable Deaths of 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to victims families after dedicating a wreath of flowers at the site of the September 11 001 World Trade Center attack during her visit to New York in 2010. The queen died September 8 at age 96 after a 70-year reign. Pool Photo by Lucas Jackson/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland

Latest Headlines

Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces kept up the pressure on retreating Russian troops on Tuesday in the country's northeast and military officials said that Kyiv's counteroffensive has regained more than 2,400 square miles of territory.
King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
World News // 2 hours ago
King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- King Charles III traveled to Northern Ireland on Tuesday for his first official state visit as British monarch, where he will hold a series of high-level political meetings and attend a memorial service for the queen.
Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
World News // 4 hours ago
Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Social media giant Facebook has turned over "millions of items" to United Nations investigators that may support charges of war crimes and genocide against Myanmar's military, a top human rights offical said.
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction."
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
World News // 9 hours ago
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted early Tuesday along their shared border, with both countries trading accusations that the other provoked the confrontation.
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
World News // 10 hours ago
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Two people were killed, including a police officer, and three others were wounded in a shooting spree throughout the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
World News // 18 hours ago
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Modern slavery has surged in recent years with 50 million people worldwide forced into labor and marriages, according to a new report published Monday.
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III led the procession of his mother's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday and a weeklong commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
World News // 20 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A slew of world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who once called for an end to the British monarchy, are expected to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement