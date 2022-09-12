Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 11:06 AM

Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains

By Adam Schrader
Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the conservative Sweden Democrats, speaks on Sunday at the party's election headquarters near Stockholm, Sweden. Photo by Maja Suslin/EPA-EFE
Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the conservative Sweden Democrats, speaks on Sunday at the party's election headquarters near Stockholm, Sweden. Photo by Maja Suslin/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Officials said on Monday that parliamentary elections in Sweden on Sunday were too close to call and the winners won't be announced until at least the middle of this week.

The margin is slim and there are still many votes to count, the officials said. However, it appears that a bloc of the country's conservative parties have made historic victories and are challenging the progressive establishment in the country.

Advertisement

By late Sunday, Sweden's Electoral Authority said it had counted votes in about 6,300 of 6,600 electoral districts and preliminary counts are expected to continue through Wednesday.

Partial results showed the right-wing Sweden Democrats won roughly 21% of the vote and 73 provisional seats in parliament. The governing Labor Party Social Democrats won about 30% for 108 seats.

RELATED Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession

The results showed that the right-wing bloc -- made up of the Moderate, Christian Democrats and Liberals parties -- won a collective 50% of the vote, giving it an edge for control of the government.

"I understand that there are many questions right now, and that the Swedish people want information about the future," Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

"However, there is still no certain election result and there is therefore reason to be cautious and not act hastily. We must respect that every vote counts."

RELATED Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat

Åkesson added that the right-wing party is "ready to contribute constructively to a change of power and a new start for Sweden."

Even after the winners are declared, forming a new coalition government is expected to take time.

The elections came at a pivotal time in Sweden as it seeks to join NATO with Finland. The moves were spurred by concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine could possibly spill into nearby nations.

RELATED Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region

The Sweden Democrats began as a fringe party that emerged from the country's neo-Nazi movement in the 1990s. The party finally admitted this year to have roots in Nazi ideology. Sunday's win is its biggest-ever victory in parliament.

"It's a pivotal election because the Sweden Democrats have reached a stage where they have made other parties accept them," Li Bennich-Björkman, a political scientist at Uppsala University, told The New York Times.

Some right-wing parties refused to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, even as they rose in popularity, until just a few years ago, which could add to the challenges in establishing a coalition government.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
World News // 3 hours ago
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III led the procession of his mother's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday and a weeklong commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that its forces have captured more territory as part of its lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country that has surprised many, including Moscow.
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis will live with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as questions remain about who will take care of her other two dogs.
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian troops recaptured Chkalovske, a town between the cities of Kharkiv and Izium, from Russian forces as they continued their rally for territorial gains, having reclaimed thousands of square acres of land.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki wins re-election
World News // 20 hours ago
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki wins re-election
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki was projected to win the Japanese prefecture's gubernatorial election on Sunday.
COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% in week to lowest levels since June
World News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% in week to lowest levels since June
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are at the lowest levels since June with a 21% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and a 24% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day.
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the conditions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Ukraine disconnected it from the power grid Sunday.
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
World News // 1 day ago
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings and cracking roads.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement