Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message

Prince Harry (L) and his wife Meghan Markle chat with well-wishers on the long walk at Windsor Castle on London on Saturday after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. "We are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry wrote Sunday, four days after the monarch's death. Advertisement

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy," the prince added. "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Harry said that he smiles as he thinks of the queen and her beloved partner together again, but feels sorrow and gratitude now that she is gone.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings -- from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry wrote.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Harry's older brother, Prince William, is next in line for the throne after Charles.

There has been tension in the royal family since Harry and his wife, U.S. actress Meghan Markle, announced they were moving to America and stepping down as senior members in 2020. They then gave a series of high-profile interviews alleging various relatives of Harry had treated Markle poorly because she is biracial.

But on Saturday, the brothers showed a united front as William and his wife Kate joined Harry and Markle outside Windsor Castle where they greeted well-wishers and viewed flowers and tributes to the queen.

The monarch's funeral is set for Sept. 19.

