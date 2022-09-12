Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 3:59 PM

Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages

By Adam Schrader
A girl works as a street vendor on Osh Bazaar one of the largest bazaars in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in September 2021. Child labor remains one of the most acute and insoluble problems in Kyrgyzstan. According to statistics, about 40 percent of children in the country are employed. File Photo by Igor Kovalenko/EPA-EFE
A girl works as a street vendor on Osh Bazaar one of the largest bazaars in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in September 2021. Child labor remains one of the most acute and insoluble problems in Kyrgyzstan. According to statistics, about 40 percent of children in the country are employed. File Photo by Igor Kovalenko/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Modern slavery has surged in recent years with 50 million people worldwide forced into labor and marriages, according to a new report published Monday.

The latest estimates show 10 million more people were enslaved in 2021 than in 2016 marking a significant rise in the last five years, according to the report by the International Labour Organization, International Organization for Migration and the human rights group Walk Free.

Advertisement

"This number translates to nearly one of every 150 people in the world," the report reads.

The estimates showed that, on any given day in 2021, around 28 million people were forced into labor, including sex trafficking, while 22 million were trapped in forced marriage.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden

The numbers also indicate that entrapment in forced labor can last years, while forced marriage is a life sentence in most cases.

The report found that compounding crises including the COVID-19 pandemic and armed conflict around the world have disrupted opportunities for employment and education which lead to poverty and forced and unsafe migration which together heighten the risk of modern slavery.

The United Nations Children's Fund has warned that children fleeing the war in Ukraine are at high risk for human trafficking and exploitation.

Advertisement

In 2015, the U.N. General Assembly adopted its Sustainable Development Goals in which the global community committed to ending modern slavery among children by 2025 and universally by 2030.

"This report underscores the scale of the challenge facing the global community in the short period remaining to meet these ambitious targets," the report reads.

Women and children were unsurprisingly found to be overwhelmingly vulnerable.

RELATED Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal

The estimates show that 3.3 million of those forced into labor are children with more than half of those in commercial sex exploitation, which in general accounted for about 23% of all forced labor.

Nearly 80% of those sexually exploited are women or girls.

"It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving. Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights," Guy Ryder, director-general of ILO said in a statement.

"We know what needs to be done, and we know it can be done. Effective national policies and regulation are fundamental. But governments cannot do this alone. International standards provide a sound basis, and an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed."

The report found that "no region of the world is spared from forced labor" with 15.1 million enslaved people in Asia and the Pacific, 4.1 million in Europe and Central Asia, 3.8 million in Africa, 3.6 million in the Americas and less than one million in Arab states.

Advertisement

When accounting for slavery as a percentage of the population, Arab nations led the world with 5.3 slaves per thousand people. Europe and Central Asia had 4.4 slaves per thousand people and the Americas and Asia had 3.5 slaves per thousand people. Africa had just 2.9 slaves per thousand people.

Read More

Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
World News // 7 hours ago
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has posted a statement on his website, paying tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
World News // 8 hours ago
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III led the procession of his mother's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday and a weeklong commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
World News // 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A slew of world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who once called for an end to the British monarchy, are expected to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
World News // 5 hours ago
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Officials said on Monday that parliamentary elections in Sweden on Sunday were too close to call and the winners won't be announced until at least the middle of this week.
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that its forces have captured more territory as part of its lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country that has surprised many, including Moscow.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
World News // 23 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis will live with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as questions remain about who will take care of her other two dogs.
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian troops recaptured Chkalovske, a town between the cities of Kharkiv and Izium, from Russian forces as they continued their rally for territorial gains, having reclaimed thousands of square acres of land.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki wins re-election
World News // 1 day ago
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki wins re-election
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki was projected to win the Japanese prefecture's gubernatorial election on Sunday.
COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% in week to lowest levels since June
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% in week to lowest levels since June
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are at the lowest levels since June with a 21% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and a 24% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement