Advertisement
World News
Sept. 11, 2022 / 1:20 PM

Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid

By Adam Schrader
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept. 1 amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. File Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f2b35d6d19a58ad06f79b7bf0220301/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept. 1 amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. File Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the conditions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Ukraine disconnected it from the power grid Sunday.

The call between Putin and Macron was announced in a readout from the Kremlin, which placed blame on threats to security of the facility on "regular Ukrainian attacks." Ukraine has said that Russian forces have been staging at the nuclear facility to fire on surrounding communities.

Advertisement

Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the first one operated in a war zone, was seized by Russian troops earlier this year. Western officials and the International Atomic Energy Agency fear that continued artillery fire near it poses an imminent nuclear threat to Europe.

"A detailed and frank exchange of views was held on the situation in Ukraine, with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," according to the Kremlin readout.

Advertisement

"The President of Russia informed about the measures taken by Russian specialists to ensure the physical protection of the station and stressed the need to influence the Kyiv authorities so that the shelling of the station would immediately stop."

The Kremlin added that "mutual readiness was expressed for non-politicized interaction on the situation" with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Association, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

Putin also claimed to Macron that Ukrainian troops were using weapons supplied by Western countries to shell Ukraine's own civilian infrastructure in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Donbas has been largely held by pro-Russian separatists since the Ukrainian territory of Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Putin recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent republics before the start of the invasion and is expected to try to annex the region into Russia in coming months.

The call came as Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear regulator, said in a statement Sunday that operations at the nuclear power plant have "completely stopped."

"Power unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the power grid. Preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state," Energoatom said.

The nuclear regulator said that the power unit has been operating at a critically low power level for the past three days "since all communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system were damaged due to Russian shelling."

Advertisement

"Yesterday evening, after one of these communication lines was restored to its operational capacity, it became possible to power the ZNPP's own needs from the energy system of Ukraine. Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state - cold shutdown," Energoatom said.

Ukrainian regulators said that the facility will be powered by diesel generators in the event of repeated damage to the lines of communication with the power system.

"Energoatom takes all possible measures to organize the supply of additional batches of diesel fuel to the ZNPP," the statement reads.

Ukrainian officials called for the creation of a demilitarized zone around the power plant to safeguard it from "the racist shelling of the communication lines."

"After that, it will be possible to repair the communication line, to ensure the inclusion and further safe operation of the ZNPP," the statement reads.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis Sunday that Russian forces over the weekend did not attempt a western advance in the Zaporizhzhia province around the power plant and instead focused on shelling to the south.

"Ukrainian sources reported that Ukrainian forces struck unspecified targets in Russian-occupied Polohy on the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast frontline," according to the think tank.

Advertisement

"Russian occupations authorities are setting information conditions to seize control of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operations amid international outcries."

According to the IKnstitute for the Study of War, Vladimir Rogov -- a Russian occupation official in Zaporizhzhia -- claimed that Ukrainian officials "deliberately" shut down power to the facility.

"Rogov stated that he is opposed to peacekeepers visiting the ZNPP, claiming they will be biased against Russia, and claimed the ZNPP needs security against claimed Ukrainian shelling instead of peacekeepers," according to the Institute for the Study of War.

His statements "indicate continued Russian hostility towards any non-Russian intervention," the think tank wrote.

Rogov's statement comes one day after the IAEA released a draft resolution calling on Russia to cease all operations at the power plant.

Last month, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, told UPI in an interview that an incident at the nuclear power plant "potentially can be much worse than Chernobyl."

He also said that Moscow has tried "sabotaging the visit of Grossi's team" while telling the world that they invited the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog to visit the plant.

Read More

Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas

Latest Headlines

COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% to lowest levels since June
World News // 10 minutes ago
COVID-19: World's deaths drop 25%, cases down 21% to lowest levels since June
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are at the lowest levels since June with a 21% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and a 24% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
World News // 3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
World News // 4 hours ago
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings and cracking roads.
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
World News // 15 hours ago
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The British royal family has updated its line of succession, raising questions about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will officially be named prince and princess.
Relocation of U.S. military base fades as issue in Okinawa governor's race
World News // 20 hours ago
Relocation of U.S. military base fades as issue in Okinawa governor's race
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- As the candidates for Okinawa governor get set to face off on Sunday, the planned relocation of a key U.S. military base has faded as an issue.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held Sept. 19
World News // 23 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held Sept. 19
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday, while releasing details of the arrangements.
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
World News // 23 hours ago
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Prince William made his first public remarks Saturday since the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, remembering her as an extraordinary leader.
Possible whale strike may have caused deadly New Zealand boat crash
World News // 1 day ago
Possible whale strike may have caused deadly New Zealand boat crash
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Five people are dead and six more have been rescued after a possible whale strike on Saturday off the coastal town of Kaikoura on New Zealand's South Island.
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces made major gains in the eastern part of the country Saturday, with Russian soldiers withdrawing from strategic towns, retreating from a rapid counterattack.
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch during a ceremony Saturday at St. James's Palace in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement