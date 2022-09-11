Advertisement
World News
Sept. 11, 2022 / 9:43 AM

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported

By Allen Cone
The quake was about 76 miles from Kainantu in the southwestern Pacific Oce, according to the {link:U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was about 76 miles from Kainantu in the southwestern Pacific Oce, according to the {link:U.S. Geological Survey.

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings and cracking roads.

No deaths were reported, according to CNN.

Advertisement

The quake was about 76 miles from Kainantu in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and about 80 miles from closest tip of northern Australia. It has population of around 9 million.

The earthquake's depth was about 56 miles and it hit at 9:46:59 a.m. local rime.

There was no threat of tsunami waves, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

In 2018, an earthquake of a similar size in the country's remote highlands , killed more than 60 people and wounded 500.

The area sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," a ring of 25,000 miles in the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

On Saturday, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Papua region and was followed minutes by a 5.8-aftershock minutes later,.

Read More

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound Death toll from southwest China earthquake jumps to 74 Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded

Latest Headlines

British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
World News // 11 hours ago
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The British royal family has updated its line of succession, raising questions about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will officially be named prince and princess.
Relocation of U.S. military base fades as issue in Okinawa governor's race
World News // 16 hours ago
Relocation of U.S. military base fades as issue in Okinawa governor's race
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- As the candidates for Okinawa governor get set to face off on Sunday, the planned relocation of a key U.S. military base has faded as an issue.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held Sept. 19
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held Sept. 19
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday, while releasing details of the arrangements.
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
World News // 19 hours ago
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Prince William made his first public remarks Saturday since the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, remembering her as an extraordinary leader.
Possible whale strike may have caused deadly New Zealand boat crash
World News // 20 hours ago
Possible whale strike may have caused deadly New Zealand boat crash
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Five people are dead and six more have been rescued after a possible whale strike on Saturday off the coastal town of Kaikoura on New Zealand's South Island.
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces made major gains in the eastern part of the country Saturday, with Russian soldiers withdrawing from strategic towns, retreating from a rapid counterattack.
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
World News // 22 hours ago
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch during a ceremony Saturday at St. James's Palace in London.
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
World News // 2 days ago
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- In his first speech after ascending the British throne, King Charles III on Friday called his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, an inspiration and urged people to remember and draw strength "from the light of her example."
Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer
World News // 1 day ago
Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday.
China, India begin military disengagement along Sino-India border in Himalayas
World News // 1 day ago
China, India begin military disengagement along Sino-India border in Himalayas
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- China and India said on Friday they have started to disengage along the Sino-India border in the western Himalayas, where both sides have been locked in a standoff for the past two years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement