Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings and cracking roads. No deaths were reported, according to CNN.

The quake was about 76 miles from Kainantu in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and about 80 miles from closest tip of northern Australia. It has population of around 9 million.

The earthquake's depth was about 56 miles and it hit at 9:46:59 a.m. local rime.

There was no threat of tsunami waves, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

In 2018, an earthquake of a similar size in the country's remote highlands , killed more than 60 people and wounded 500.

The area sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," a ring of 25,000 miles in the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

On Saturday, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Papua region and was followed minutes by a 5.8-aftershock minutes later,.