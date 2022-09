1/5

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki won re-election in the Japanese prefecture's gubernatorial race Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki was projected to win the Japanese prefecture's gubernatorial election on Sunday. Tamaki, who ran as an independent with support from opposition groups, was projected to be re-elected for a second four-year term, defeating former Ginowan mayor Sakima Atsushi, supported by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party coalition, NHK reported. Advertisement

The two ran on opposing platforms concerning the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station.

Tamaki, 62, strongly opposed plans to relocate the base within the prefecture, demanding it instead be moved outside of Okinawa or removed from Japan entirely.

"People in Okinawa have not wavered in their wishes (of halting the plan) even a bit," Tamaki said.

The relocation plan was first agreed upon between Japan and the United States in 1996 and the central government has maintained that relocating the base is the only way to ensure deterrence under the alliance between the two countries.

"I have said to the Okinawan people that there is no choice but to accept relocation but that did not gain support," Sakima, 58, said.

Tamaki also focused on his achievements during his first term including policies supporting women and children.