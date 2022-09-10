Possible whale strike may have caused deadly New Zealand boat crash

The tail of a sperm whale in the South Bay of Kaikoura New Zealand, where five people died and six more were rescued after their boat possibly collided with a whale on Saturday, leading to a major rescue operation. Photo by Jackiep688/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Five people are dead and six more have been rescued after a possible whale strike on Saturday off the coastal town of Kaikoura on New Zealand's South Island. The 28-foot private charter boat capsized around 10 a.m. NZDT, leading to the large-scale maritime rescue involving two helicopters, a plane and other boats, police confirmed.

Witnesses reported one person sitting on the overturned boat's hull waving to attract attention.

Six people including the boat's captain were rescued and taken to the hospital as a precaution. All are in stable condition, according to police.

The Police National Dive Squad recovered the bodies of the five people who died.

The charter was carrying a group of bird enthusiasts when it capsized, reportedly in calm sea conditions.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle said the boat may have hit a whale.

"This is an unprecedented event that has involved a significant response from emergency services and members of the Kaikōura maritime community," Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce said in a statement.

"We are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be subject to an extensive investigation, which will involve multiple agencies."

Maritime investigators were being sent from Christchurch to determine what exactly happened.