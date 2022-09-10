Advertisement
World News
Sept. 10, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Possible whale strike may have caused deadly New Zealand boat crash

By Simon Druker
The tail of a sperm whale in the South Bay of Kaikoura New Zealand, where five people died and six more were rescued after their boat possibly collided with a whale on Saturday, leading to a major rescue operation. Photo by Jackiep688/Wikimedia Commons
The tail of a sperm whale in the South Bay of Kaikoura New Zealand, where five people died and six more were rescued after their boat possibly collided with a whale on Saturday, leading to a major rescue operation. Photo by Jackiep688/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Five people are dead and six more have been rescued after a possible whale strike on Saturday off the coastal town of Kaikoura on New Zealand's South Island.

The 28-foot private charter boat capsized around 10 a.m. NZDT, leading to the large-scale maritime rescue involving two helicopters, a plane and other boats, police confirmed.

Advertisement

Witnesses reported one person sitting on the overturned boat's hull waving to attract attention.

Six people including the boat's captain were rescued and taken to the hospital as a precaution. All are in stable condition, according to police.

The Police National Dive Squad recovered the bodies of the five people who died.

The charter was carrying a group of bird enthusiasts when it capsized, reportedly in calm sea conditions.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle said the boat may have hit a whale.

"This is an unprecedented event that has involved a significant response from emergency services and members of the Kaikōura maritime community," Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce said in a statement.

"We are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be subject to an extensive investigation, which will involve multiple agencies."

Advertisement

Maritime investigators were being sent from Christchurch to determine what exactly happened.

Read More

King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces made major gains in the eastern part of the country Saturday, with Russian soldiers withdrawing from strategic towns, retreating from a rapid counterattack.
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
World News // 3 hours ago
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch during a ceremony Saturday at St. James's Palace in London.
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- In his first speech after ascending the British throne, King Charles III on Friday called his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, an inspiration and urged people to remember and draw strength "from the light of her example."
Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer
World News // 1 day ago
Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday.
China, India begin military disengagement along Sino-India border in Himalayas
World News // 1 day ago
China, India begin military disengagement along Sino-India border in Himalayas
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- China and India said on Friday they have started to disengage along the Sino-India border in the western Himalayas, where both sides have been locked in a standoff for the past two years.
Suspect arrested in 1996 Manchester IRA bombing
World News // 1 day ago
Suspect arrested in 1996 Manchester IRA bombing
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police have arrested man in connection with a 1996 bombing in Manchester City Centre, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Family, U.N. urge Russia to release pregnant medic from Ukraine prison
World News // 1 day ago
Family, U.N. urge Russia to release pregnant medic from Ukraine prison
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Friends and relatives say that a pregnant Ukrainian military medic has been imprisoned in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, and they hope to get her out before the baby arrives later this month.
King Charles III brings long history of environmental activism to throne
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III brings long history of environmental activism to throne
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- As Britain's new monarch, King Charles III gains a powerful new platform to advance his long record of environmental advocacy and spur action to fight the effects of climate change.
United Nations appoints new human rights commissioner
World News // 1 day ago
United Nations appoints new human rights commissioner
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations has appointed current undersecretary-general for policy Volker Türk as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B
World News // 1 day ago
Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union, World Bank and the Ukrainian government said in a report on Friday it would cost $349 billion for a complete recovery and reconstruction of the country if the Russian invasion ended today.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
New York declares state of emergency amid growing number of polio cases
New York declares state of emergency amid growing number of polio cases
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
Trump, Justice Department submit nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump, Justice Department submit nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement