Family, U.N. urge Russia to release pregnant medic from Ukraine prison

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Friends and relatives say that a pregnant Ukrainian military medic has been imprisoned in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, and they hope to get her out before the baby arrives later this month.

The medic, Mariana Mamonova, was taken prisoner in April while she was in Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. A heavy battle for the city damaged much of its infrastructure.

Advertisement

She is now at a prison in Olenivka, which is located in far southeastern Ukraine.

"Mariana is detained in Olenivka and will give birth soon," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, wrote in a tweet Thursday.

"Her family is afraid she won't be exchanged on time and the baby might be taken away by the Russians."

Medic Mariana Mamonova was captured on 4th April in Mariupol. She was 2 months pregnant then. Mariana is detained in Olenivka and will give birth soon. Her family is afraid she won't be exchanged on time and the baby might be taken away by Russians. А. Martsynkevych pic.twitter.com/Vc1SR3kvpC— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 8, 2022 Advertisement

"There has to be some human understanding here," her husband Vasilii said according to BBC News.

"As human beings -- let her go. She's a good person."

RELATED Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken back hundreds of square miles from Russia

Anna Vorosheva, who was imprisoned with Mariana, told BBC News that Mariana was in a room with 20 other inmates and had to sleep on the floor when she first arrived.

Matilda Bogner, head of the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said the United Nations has documented poor treatment of prisoners of war in Ukraine by Russia's military.

"We urge the Russian Federation, as the detaining power, to consider the immediate release of these women on humanitarian grounds," Bogner said in a statement Friday.

Bogner also noted that there's a lack of water, food and healthcare at the prison in Olenivka, and his office said some inmates there have had infectious diseases, including hepatitis A and tuberculosis.