Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken back hundreds of square miles from Russia

Debris from the fighting is seen in the small city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Thursday. The city is in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces have been focusing their campaign since April. Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that his forces have reclaimed almost 400 square miles of territory from Russia over the past week, including a counteroffensive that won back a settlement in Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces took back control of the settlement, Shevchenkove, and put them in a position to go after the Russian stronghold of Kupyansk in the northeast, officials said Friday. Advertisement

In new remarks, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have won back about 385 square miles over the past seven days. If Kyiv captured Kupyansk, one of Russia's main logistical hubs in the country, it would bring another major victory for Ukraine.

Officials noted that Ukrainian forces have advanced more than 30 miles into Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, the country's second-largest city that Russian forces have been unable to capture since the war began in February.

Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of operations of the Ukraine General Staff, said the troops won back about 20 settlements.

In his remarks, Zelensky shared a video of soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag on a building in Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.

"Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izyum line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing in mid-May," the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said in a statement.

"Ukrainian successes and the Russian [Ministry of Defense's] silence prompted many Russian [military experts] to criticize and debate Russian failures to retain control over the city of Balakliia. Some [experts] claimed that Russian forces fully or partially withdrew from Balakliia in good order, while others complained that Ukrainian forces beat Russian forces out of the settlement."

In other fighting Friday, several civilians were killed and about two dozen were injured in new Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, regional military chief Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Russians killed nine civilians of Donetsk region: five in Bakhmut, two in Zaitsevo, one in New York and one in Fedorivka. Another 23 people were injured," Kyrylenkoi said according to The Guardian.

Ukraine's health ministry said on Friday that about 130 medical facilities nationwide have been destroyed and more than 800 have been damaged since the fighting began. It added that dozens of damaged facilities have since been restored.

