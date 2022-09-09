Trending
Sept. 9, 2022

Britain's King Charles III to give first national address following queen's death

By Clyde Hughes
Members of the public gather to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b429ef2aed72b8d3174508555bf030a4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will make his first national address on Friday and perform other key duties on his first full day on the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The king spent the night at the royal family's Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the queen died on Thursday, and departed with Queen Consort Camilla early Friday to return to London.

Charles is scheduled to give his first national address at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. EDT) on Friday.

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said in his first written statement Thursday after the queen's death.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the reals and the commonwealth and by countless people around the world."

The royal family has declared a period of national mourning, which will last for seven days after the queen's state funeral. That funeral date has not yet been set.

Also Friday, the king will meet privately with British Prime Minister Liz Truss. He and Truss began new roles atop the British government this week. Truss took over for Boris Johnson on Monday.

RELATED World had eye on King Charles III for numerous reasons

Flags flying from royal residences, government buildings and military establishments have been lowered to half-mast and will stay that way for at least a week.

Other tributes include royal gun salutes in London on Friday in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London by the Honorable Artillery Company. Ninety-six rounds will be fired -- one for each year of the queen's life.

Buckingham Palace said royal residences will close until after the queen's funeral, including The Queen's Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and The Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96

The royal family said that there are no physical Books of Condolence at the Royal Residences, but mourners can write in an online Book of Condolence on the royal family's website.

A service of prayer and reflection for the queen will take place at St. Paul's Cathedral Friday night with space for up to 2,000 mourners.

"We remember with gratitude the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Andrew Tremlett, dean-designate at St. Paul's Cathedral, said according to Sky News. "Over many centuries St. Paul's Cathedral has been a place to remember and mourn the lives of many of those who have died."

"As we join her family and the nation in mourning, we commend her life and work to God."

As usual when someone of prominence dies in Britain, mourners have been bringing flowers to several locations to pay tribute to Elizabeth. Flowers and other items have been piling up at Buckingham Palace, the Balmoral castle where the queen died, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

The royal family said a memorial flower garden will be created in Green Park on Saturday and will be the main location for laying flowers near Buckingham Palace.

